Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Suffers Scary Looking Leg Injury vs. Bears
Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb appeared to suffer a painful injury to his left leg in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears.
Lamb seemed to get injured after Bears linebacker Noah Sewell rolled up on the back of his leg on a Cowboys play out of the backfield. A replay video shows Sewell's leg knocking into Lamb's left leg, causing it to bend at an awkward angle.
Lamb left the game and had his left ankle evaluated by medical staff in the blue tent, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. It looked like the Cowboys trainers re-taped his ankle and then sent him back out there, but on the first play in the second quarter, Lamb pulled up on a deep route and took himself out of the game.
Lamb stopped short on his run and put all his weight on his right foot, hobbling to the sidelines:
Expect more details on Lamb's health status to come, though it might not be good news. The Cowboys officially ruled Lamb out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury, and they will likely run some tests to determine the severity of Lamb's injury after Sunday's game.