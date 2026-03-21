Dylan Larkin and Mikko Rantanen Chief Among Fantasy Hockey Injuries to Monitor

NHL injuries are just all over the place this time of year. As the fantasy hockey playoffs approach and the dash for the NHL playoffs start, it seems more and more players get banged up and worse. After the Olympic Break, quite a few players were allowed to get healthy. Unfortunately, that period of serenity was short-lived.

Currently, there are 115 injuries as of early Saturday morning. Players come and go off our lists often. Yes, we do this for other sports too. Anyway, two of the bigger injuries that we are monitoring are Dylan Larkin and Mikko Rantanen. Do not fret. We will look at some others too. Let's begin.

The Latest On Dylan Larkin

Detroit's biggest problem along with fantasy hockey players was watching Larkin and Andrew Copp go down to injury within days of each other. The Red Wings' center core took a huge hit. Even with Larkin not quite getting to his accustomed assist levels, his goal rate has been higher this 2025-26 season.

His real hit and Detroit's biggest loss is on the power play. Larkin has scored 10+ power play goals in four straight seasons now. It also helps that Larkin is shooting over three shots a game. Surprisingly, the Red Wings are treading water at 4-4-2 in their last 10.

The problem is treading water in the Eastern Conference is dangerous. Six teams are within one point of each other and three more teams are within six points. Every point is critical which means getting Larkin back ASAP is essential.

Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp skating but return to Red Wings' lineup is uncertain https://t.co/X82PlWkmMa — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 20, 2026

The good news is that Copp returned on Thursday against Montreal. Larkin is the bigger question and the hope is that he returns on schedule and truly healthy. He had struggled majorly at even strength over his last 32 games (three points).

Either way, keep a keen eye on Larkin and progress during this upcoming week.

Mikko Rantanen Even More Uncertain For Dallas

Another team a little besieged by injuries is the Dallas Stars. Dallas has several notable players out of the lineup including Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. The mystery of the Rantanen injury started all the way back to the Olympics. Some argue this is where Larkin got banged up too. Rantanen suffered the malady while playing for Finland.

Some have wondered if it has been a knee issue (even a torn or sprained MCL). Rantanen has been skating since March 10th and some have questioned his lateral movement still. Dallas has not missed a beat though.

The Dallas Stars are 9-1-1, scoring 43 goals since the Olympic Break and Mikko Rantanen/Roope Hintz have played a combined one game btw#TexasHockey — Nathan "Grav" Murdock (@NathanGraviteh) March 19, 2026

Again, like with Larkin, when Rantanen takes contact determines when he can return. The time will speed up much faster. Until then, we wait. Player who average 1.25 points per game out of the lineup hurt fantasy owners big.

More On Leon Draisaitl And Others

Again, news gets more muddled when it comes to players like Leon Draisaitl and Gabriel Landeskog. If one thought Hintz and Rantanen were bad, Draisaitl is arguably worse. The only certain thing is that Edmonton placed the forward on LTIR. That requires him to miss ten games and 24 days of action.

A player that averages nearly 1.5 points per game is huge when he is out of the lineup. Edmonton has endured one rough season and losing Draisaitl is a large void. The potential that he might be out for the playoffs has playoff pool owners nervous as well.

Draisaitl is basically done for anyone's fantasy hockey playoffs. As for the NHL postseason it is wait and hope. We did mention Landeskog and he is a slightly more optimistic week-to-week. Given his injury history and the current lower body issue, Colorado hopes their captain comes back and soon as the Avalanche have several key players out too.

Injuries only become more secretive this time of year. Keep that in mind as well.

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