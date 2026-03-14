Red Wings' Playoff Hopes Fade with Key Injuries Down Stretch

The Detroit Red Wings' playoff hopes continue to fade as key injuries to their core offense have the team stumbling through the final month of the season. Their recent 4-1 loss in Tampa Bay dropped them to just one win in their last five games, turning what once seemed like a secure playoff berth into an uncertain battle for survival.

The timing could not be worse for a franchise trying to end an eight-year playoff drought. Detroit had banked enough points early in the season that simply playing average hockey down the stretch appeared sufficient to finally return to the postseason after missing since 2016.

But that comfortable cushion has evaporated. The Red Wings now hold 79 points and occupy the top wild-card spot, but the hard-charging Columbus Blue Jackets sit just two points behind with momentum on their side. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators and the Philadelphia Flyers trail by six points but have played two fewer games, making every remaining contest critical.

Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck in the second period against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Injury Crisis at Worst Possible Time

The Red Wings' recent slide coincides directly with devastating injuries to their center depth. Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp both suffered lower-body injuries within days of each other, robbing Detroit of two crucial pieces at the most critical juncture of the season.

Head Coach Todd McLellan confirmed both players will miss at least two weeks before being re-evaluated. That timeline means Detroit faces the bulk of its remaining 16 games without its top two centers, forcing the lineup into emergency adjustments when stability matters most.

"We know where we're at," Alex DeBrincat said, per The Detroit News. "We believe in the team we have here. The guys that have been called up have played well and stepped into the lineup."

DeBrincat acknowledged the challenge ahead for a depleted roster.

"We just have to find a way to manage the game a little bit better," he said. "It's not necessarily full games we're giving up, it's one or two plays that are costing us right now. If we can fix that we'll be in good shape."

Survival Blueprint

The loss to the Lightning marked the first back-to-back regulation defeats since late November, illustrating how quickly things have deteriorated. J.T. Compher scored the lone Wings' goal in a game that demonstrated both the challenge ahead and the potential path forward.

Detroit was already struggling with its points production, but now, with Larkin and Copp out of commission, the Red Wings have been struggling even worse. In the absence of offense, the side must now focus on its defense and elite goaltending from John Gibson to scratch out points during this difficult stretch.

"We were right there," Compher said after the loss. "We know the situation with our lineup, that it's not going to be super pretty. Every guy just has to continue to raise their level, scratch and claw, and find any way we can to get points."

But with just 16 games left, now it is do or die for the Red Wings.

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