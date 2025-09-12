Chris Godwin Returns To Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice On Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Chris Godwin returned to join the team at practice on Thursday afternoon. Godwin, who hasn’t seen the field in nearly a full year, is slated to return at some point over the next few games following a gruesome leg injury midway through the 2024 season.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news of Godwin’s return on Thursday. The former Pro Bowler underwent a second ankle surgery, an operation that is believed to have helped speed up his recovery process.
Godwin, who inked a three-year deal worth $66 million during the offseason, was a limited participant during Thursday’s session. He was joined by All-Pro tackles Tristan Wirfs, who is also rehabbing from injury.
According to recent reports, the Buccaneers are hopeful Godwin can suit up for a Week 5 return, when Tampa Bay travels to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The 29-year-old was on pace for a career-high mark in receiving yards, should he have maintained his averages through a full 17-game season.
In seven games, Godwin posted 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.7 points per game in PPR fantasy leagues.
From a fantasy football standpoint, owners will anticipate Godwin’s return in a pass-heavy Bucs offense. Here is Godwin’s fantasy outlook as he ramps up efforts for a return at some point over the next several games.
Chris Godwin Fantasy Outlook & Buccaneers WRs Stock
Baker Mayfield and company will be relieved to slot Godwin back into the starting rotation, as will his fantasy owners. Godwin is currently rostered in roughly 82% of leagues on ESPN Fantasy, making him one of the more valuable injury stashes of any player.
Upon his return, Godwin will be a start candidate in fantasy, suiting up in a loaded Tampa Bay offense. He should take some attention away from the likes of Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka in the passing game, but shouldn’t harm the fantasy stock of his fellow wideouts.
Evans will remain one of the top deep threats in the NFL and is still the feature wideout in this receiving corps. Egbuka’s efficiency and volume also makes him a week-to-week start candidate, even with Godwin set to return.
Sterling Shepard’s fantasy stock will take a significant hit when Godwin returns. The veteran wideout saw six targets in Tampa Bay’s opener, but is unlikely to maintain consistent volume behind Evans, Egbuka and Godwin.
Despite coming off injury, Godwin’s past production and historic volume make him worth considering as a starter in PPR leagues, whether it be at flex or WR2. He should provide a safe floor for fantasy owners, posting 8.9 targets and 82.3 yards per game in 2024.