Davante Adams Injury is Good News for Puka Nacua And 2 Rams Sleepers in Week 16

Fantasy owners may have suffered a massive blow in Week 15 with the fantasy WR6 overall, Davante Adams, pulled up with a hamstring injury in the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Detroit Lions. Adams had already caught four of nine targets for 71 yards. This season, he has caught 60 passes for 789 and a league-high 14 touchdowns. He has been invaluable for fantasy owners.

Following the game, Rams' head coach Sean McVay said that the injury "didn't look good," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Being that the Rams play on Thursday Night Football this week, it seems extremely unlikely that Adams will be suiting up in Week 16. Championship week in Week 17 is also very much in question. This is a situation for fantasy owners to monitor closely until we get a definitive timeline for his return or lack thereof.

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that Davante Adams’ hamstring injury “didn’t look good”, and the wide receiver’s status for Thursday night football against the Seahawks is in doubt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

Fantasy Football Impact of Davante Adams Injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

The absence of Adams could force Nacua to go absolutely nuclear with him sidelined. He's already seeing massive volume. Nacua is at 102 receptions for 1,367 yards for the season, but he's also only caught six touchdown passes. With Matthew Stafford throwing 37 touchdowns this season, you'd expect that number to be higher. With Adams out, it could open up significantly more touchdown opportunities for Nacua, because Adams won't be there to soak up so many red zone opportunities.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

This is bad news for Stafford, who has been fantastic this year and is a huge part of the MVP conversation. He has already thrown for 3,722 yards and 37 touchdowns with just five interceptions. However, a big part of his success is his connection with Adams down near the goal line, whom he has relied heavily upon.

Stafford already has a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. The last thing Stafford needed this week was to be without one of his top weapons.

TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Parkinson will likely be the guy who sees Adams' endzone targets. Not only did he catch two touchdowns in Week 15, but he has caught six touchdowns in his last six games, and has caught at least one touchdown in five of those six games.

WR Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles Rams

If you are extremely desperate, Atwell is probably the guy who will slide up into the WR2 role for the Rams. If you are willing to brave enough to start him in your fantasy playoffs, then you are much braver than we are.

