Daniel Jones Goes Down, Puka Nacua Dominates, Plus More Week 14 NFL Storylines

The final week of the fantasy football regular season is almost behind us. All we have left is Monday Night Football before we head into the playoffs. However, we have to take a look back at the week that was before we look ahead to what's to come. This is the fantasy football week in review for Week 14.

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

- After another monster start to the game, De'Von Achane exited this game with a rib injury. However, Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel said that it's not serious and he could have returned if they needed him.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on De'Von Achane's rib injury: "He was available to comeback in the game in an emergency... I just chose to not put him in there." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/IB4xegYQig — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 7, 2025

- As if things weren't bad enough for the Jets, Tyrod Taylor injured his groin in this game and gave way to Brady Cook. The offense couldn't do anything with either quarterback under center.

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons

- Jaxon Smith-Njigba bounced back in Week 14, catching seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

- Kirk Cousins continues to struggle, throwing for just 162 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills

- Chase Brown struggled to get anything going as far as yardage goes, but he did score two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball looking to throw to a receiver during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Josh Allen had a monster game, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 78 yards and another touchdown.

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns

- Tony Pollard went off in Week 14, rushing for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

- Shedeur Sanders had a great fantasy week, throwing for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Washington Commanders @ Minnesota Vikings

- Jayden Daniels exited this game with an elbow injury. Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn said it was his choice to rest him in a blowout.

- Despite JJ McCarthy throwing three touchdowns in this game, Justin Jefferson caught just two passes for 11 scoreless yards.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Devin Neal had a big game, carrying the ball 19 times for 70 yards and a touchdown, and catching a 14-yard pass. He could be a valuable player in the playoffs if Alvin Kamara continues to miss time.

- Emeka Egbuka continued to struggle in Week 14, catching just two passes for 15 yards.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

- Daniel Jones ruptured his Achilles tendon in this game, and Riley Leonard took over at quarterback. This is a brutal blow for the Colts' offense.

Tyrese Haliburton’s NBA Finals run was ended by a torn Achilles. Daniel Jones’ breakout season for the Colts got cut short by the same injury 🥺



Rough year for two Indy stars 💔 pic.twitter.com/p1X0PlTycY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2025

- Brian Thomas Jr had a great game by his standards, catching three passes for 87 yards with Parker Washington sidelined.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

- This is becoming a near split backfield in Pittsburgh. Kenneth Gainwell saw four carries, which he took for 15 yards and a touchdown, and caught six of seven targets for 27 yards. Jaylen Warren ran eight times for 13 yards and caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown.

- Lamar Jackson looked a little bit better in this game, throwing for 219 yards, a touchdown, and a pick, but more importantly, rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

- Courtland Sutton once again served as the WR1 for the Broncos, leading the team in targets, receptions, and yards, catching six of 10 targets for 62 yards.

- Geno Smith got injured in this game, came back, and left again with a shoulder injury. Kenny Pickett took over. It could make sense to just go with Pickett for the remainder of the year.

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

- Luther Burden III led the Bears in receiving, catching four of six targets for 67 yards.

Luther Burden III was the Bears best receiver against Green Bay.



He caught 4 passes — all for first downs — totaling 67 yards and averaging 16.8 yards per reception.



With Rome Odunze out, Burden stepped up as the true WR1. Kid is going to be special. pic.twitter.com/DNWQL9h5Lm — Dave (@davebfr) December 8, 2025

- Christian Watson continued to look like the best weapon on the Packers' offense, catching four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

- Blake Corum was the superior runner in this game, rushing 12 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyren Williams rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

- Michael Wilson did it again with Marvin Harrison Jr and Greg Dortch out. He caught 11 of 16 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

- Woody Marks carried the ball 26 times in this game for 68 yards and caught two passes for eight yards and a touchdown.

- Patrick Mahomes struggled mightily in this game, throwing for just 160 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.

