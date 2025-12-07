Early Week 14 Waiver Wire Adds: Shedeur Sanders and Jaylen Wright Lead Top Pickups

Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 14, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook as the playoffs are right around the corner.

From signal callers, backfield options and pass-catchers, here are some of the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 15.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Devin Neal, RB, Saints (ESPN: 56% Yahoo: 61%)

Due in part to Alvin Kamara suffering a knee injury in Week 12, Neal has taken over as RB1 in New Orleans. The Kansas product had a career day as the Saints upset the Buccaneers. He rushed 19 times for 70 yards and scored his first career NFL touchdown. Neal posted career-highs in attempts and yards, while also catching one pass for 14 yards. He also has arguably the easiest remaining schedule of any running back. He and the Saints play the Panthers, Jets, Titans and Falcons. Those are the No. 26, No. 27, No. 20 and No. 25 defenses in terms of fantasy points allowed to RBs, respectively.

Who started Devin Neal today? 👀pic.twitter.com/pzkwgxNBql — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 7, 2025

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns (ESPN: 55% Yahoo: 39%)

Fannin had his biggest game of the season this week, catching 8-of-11 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He set career-highs in receptions, targets, yards and fantasy points (25.4). Fannin has back-to-back games with a touchdown and has averaged 15 fantasy points per game since Shedeur Sanders took over as the Browns’ starter. The Browns face both the Steelers and the Bears in the fantasy football playoffs. Both teams rank among the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns (ESPN: 7% Yahoo: 8%)

Dillon Gabriel eclipsed 20 fantasy points just once in six starts. However, it took Sanders just his third start to produce a 30+ point fantasy outing. Sanders completed 23-of-42 passes for 364 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed three times for 29 yards and a score. Sanders all but solidified himself as the Browns’ starter the rest of the season. Cleveland has games remaining against the Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals. The Bears, Steelers and Bengals all ranked inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season.

Rookie QBs with 350 Pass Yards, 3 Pass TD and a Rush TD in a game in the Super Bowl era



Joe Burrow

Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/1qWlD2ZfU8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins (ESPN: 2% Yahoo: 2%)

De’Von Achane was torching the Jets before suffering a rib injury late in the second quarter. He never returned, so Wright finished the game as the Dolphins’ RB1. The second-year pro out of Tennessee had an equally impressive performance, rushing 24 times for 107 yards and his first career NFL touchdown. Wright has the potential to be a league-winner in the fantasy football playoffs if Achane misses any time. The Dolphins end the season with games against the Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers and Patriots. Both the Bengals and Buccaneers rank inside the top 10 in fantasy points given up to running backs per game.

Dolphins go up three touchdowns 🙌



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/7ihCAqlPca — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Cowboys (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 1%)

The second-year pro out of Southeast Missouri posted career-highs in catches (9), targets (13) and receiving yards (115) on Thursday despite the Cowboys losing to the Lions, 44-30. Ceedee Lamb exited in the third quarter with a concussion. A bulk of Flournoy's production came after that, including a 42-yard touchdown reception. The Cowboys’ receivers have a tough matchup against the Vikings next week, but if Lamb is unable to clear concussion protocol, Flournoy is a worthy look as a streamer.

Flo on the go 💨



📺: #DALvsDET on Prime Video

📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RmDxAeCG4M pic.twitter.com/o8FXEHB15R — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 5, 2025

Read More Fantasy Content