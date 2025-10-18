Brock Bowers Doubtful to Play Against Kansas City on Sunday
Brock Bowers suffered his original knee injury during Week 1 against the New England Patriots. That was his best performance of the season (5 catches, 103 yards, 8 targets). From there, the Tight End tried to play through what was believed to be a hyperextended knee.
Something was off as the routes became shorter and the yards after catch decreased. Finally, it was revealed that Bowers had a problem with the PCL on the same knee. He has not played since Week 4. His unwillingness to rest is a cautionary tale to other receivers suffering the same issue.
Let us dig into what this means for Bowers this weekend and what fantasy football impacts this continues to have.
Brock Bowers Doubtful For Sunday And What It Means
On injury reports, Bowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it was peculiar to see Pete Carroll so noncommittal right before the update.
Carroll was optimistic about a return and how positive it was to see Bowers on the practice field. For what it is worth, Bowers practiced on a limited basis. However, he appeared to be moving considerably better than what everyone saw against the Chicago Bears three weeks ago.
With the doubtful designation, it is unlikely the second year Tight End will play on Sunday. Again, Michael Mayer took way more reps and the road is paved for him to start again after last week (5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD).
The good news for fantasy football owners is that Las Vegas is on a bye week next week. Even better is the fact that Bowers will be able to rest, not have to travel, and such for the Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The hope for owners of Bowers is that come Week 9 we see the Tight End from Week 1 and not from Week 4.
More Imminent Impacts - Like This Weekend
I deal with a lot of different injuries and some personally. The Kansas City defense does not make Mayer an easy option to roster. Their pass defense has been much improved since Justin Herbert shredded it in Week 1. It does not help that Geno Smith and the Raiders' passing game has gone ice cold over the last three weeks (sub 200 yards each game and seven turnovers).
Kansas City's defense is one of the best against Tight Ends. Although, Sam LaPorta did manage five catches for 54 yards, and a touchdown last week. Some argue that LaPorta (16.4 fantasy points) is on the level of a healthy Bowers. That is a more than fair assessment. Mayer does have some potential and can get open against Kansas City linebackers. Can Smith get him the ball? He will need to.
This allows Mayer some leeway as a good safety valve. His PPR potential is high enough to place him among the Top 10 for Tight End projections err potential. With Bowers all but out, Mayer is not a bad idea again for Week 7 even in Kansas City. On the bright side, Bowers expects to be ready for November 2nd against Jacksonville barring a setback.