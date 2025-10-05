Raiders TE Brock Bowers Is 'Unwilling' to Rest Despite Having Knee Injuries
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers suffered a knee injury during the team's season opener back on Sunday, Sept. 7. He left the Week 1 contest early, but hasn't missed a game since as he miraculously played in Las Vegas's Week 2 game despite concerns of him not playing.
Bowers seems determined to compete, though. It sounds like the tight end should be resting, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday. Bowers has been dealing with a PCL injury and bone bruise on his knee since Week 1, Schefter revealed. The tight end is apparently "unwilling" to rest to recover from his injuries.
On top of Bowers being persistent about playing, Raiders coach Pete Carroll has also remained confident in the star player's ability to participate each and every week.
Bowers is questionable for Sunday's contest vs. the Colts. It'll be the first game he misses this season if the Raiders decide to sit him.
Through four games, in which the Raiders have gone 1-3, Bowers has recorded 19 catches for 225 yards and zero touchdowns.