Geno Smith's Interception Spree Makes the Wrong Kind of History for Raiders
Geno Smith's tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has not started well.
On Sunday, the Raiders were getting hammered by the Indianapolis Colts, and Smith continually made things worse. The veteran quarterback entered Week 5 with seven interceptions and threw two more, making franchise history.
According to ESPN Research, Smith's nine interceptions are the most by any Raiders quarterback in the team's first five games since Jim Plunkett had nine in 1982. The last NFL quarterback to have nine picks in their team's first five games was Zach Wilson for the New York Jets in 2021. It's worth noting that Wilson was a rookie at the time, and those were the first five games of his career. Smith is a 34-year-old two-time Pro Bowler.
Smith's first interception came late in the first half when a pass intended for Jack Bech was tipped and picked off by Colts defensive lineman Laiatu Latu.
The second came midway through the third quarter and was an inexcusable throw. Smith dropped back and targeted a short pass to receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., but Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon was all over it and stepped in to grab the ball.
Las Vegas lost 40-6.
Smith finished the day 25-of-36 for 228 yards and the two interceptions. The Raiders didn't find the end zone all afternoon. On the season, Smith has completed 65.0% of his passes for 1,176 yards, with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL in 2025.
The Raiders acquired Smith by trading the 92nd pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Seattle Seahawks. The franchise signed him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension and, as a result, is stuck with him for the foreseeable future.