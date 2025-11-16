Early Week 12 Waiver Wire Adds: Kenneth Gainwell, Sean Tucker & Emanuel Wilson Among RB Pickups
Whether it was a breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 11, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From backfield options to emerging pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 12.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Steelers (ESPN: 42% Yahoo: 32%)
Gainwell was a popular waiver wire add following his Week 4 game vs. the Vikings in Dublin. However, he’s been irrelevant in fantasy football since then. That all changed after Jaylen Warren was helped off the field by trainers after injuring his leg this week. Gainwell ended up pacing the team in touches and made his impact primarily as a receiver. The former Eagle carried the ball nine times for 24 yards and added seven receptions for 81 yards and a TD through the air. He scored 29.5 fantasy points, which was his most since that Week 4 game. Warren’s status should be monitored, as Gainwell becomes a low-end RB 2 if he starts in his place.
Christian Watson, WR, Packers (ESPN: 26% Yahoo: 34%)
Watson is officially back! He put up a 4-46-2 (20.6 fantasy points) stat line in his fourth game back with the Packers. The Packers are injury-riddled on offense, especially within their pass-catcher group. Tucker Kraft is out for the season, Jayden Reed has been sidelined since Week 2 and Matthew Golden has dealt with his fair share of injuries and flat-out struggles. Watson is the deep threat in the Packers' offense and someone with high touchdown upside. He’s seen at least four targets in every game since returning and is coming off a season-high of five. Look for Jordan Love to rely on Watson more as a go-to wide receiver alongside Romeo Doubs.
Sean Tucker, RB, Buccaneers (ESPN: 29% Yahoo: 26%)
Tucker was the waiver wire add of the week, as signs pointed to him getting a bigger workload in Week 11. He did, and those who played him in a fantasy reaped the rewards. He scored 34 fantasy points while accumulating 106 rushing yards, 34 receiving yards on two receptions and three total touchdowns. Tucker’s future value is solely dependent on Bucky Irving’s health. Irving missed his sixth straight game this week, but finally returned to practice this week. He can return in Week 12, but nothing is guaranteed. Tucker is a viable add even if it's just for insurance, as he undoubtedly leapfrogged Rachaad White as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart.
Devin Singletary, RB, Giants (ESPN: 33% Yahoo: 20%)
Singletary was outtouched by Tracy, 23:17, and posted just 44 rushing yards on 16 attempts in Week 11. However, Singletary reached the end zone twice. As a result, both running backs recorded nearly identical fantasy outings (Tracy - 17.9, Singletary 17.7). The Giants are officially taking a running back-by-committee approach since Cam Skattebo went down in Week 8. The Giants face two top run defenses over the next two weeks, but from Weeks 15-8, they play Washington, Minnesota, Las Vegas and Dallas. Singletary can be a viable flex late in the season if he continues to see similar usage.
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers (ESPN: 8% Yahoo: 13%)
Young had a career day vs. a stout Falcons defense in Week 11. He put up a career-high 448 passing yards and three touchdowns, as he and the Panthers defeated the Falcons, 30-27. Young also scored a career-high 31.82 fantasy points. His rest of season schedule isn’t too difficult as well, with many of the teams ranking middle of the pack in fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs. For QB-needy fantasy teams, Young deserves a look on the waiver wire. Tetairoa McMillan is a bona fide stud, and Xavier Legette has shown flashes of being a decent No. 2. Behind an elite run game and a go-to receiver, Young can return solid fantasy production.
Emanuel Wilson, RB, Packers (ESPN: 6% Yahoo: 7%)
Josh Jacobs was another running back who left Week 11 with an injury. He suffered a knee injury and was subsequently ruled out. This put Wilson in line to lead the Packers in touches (12) vs. the Giants. Wilson didn’t have a huge fantasy outing, as he scored 13.9 fantasy points on 40 rushing yards and a TD. However, Wilson is in line to string together some starts. Jacobs’ injury isn't believed to be season-ending, but he’ll undoubtedly miss some time. Wilson is the Packers' back to own with Chris Brooks commanding just one carry and remaining on IR. Wilson can be a potential league-winner.
Tyrell Shavers, WR, Bills (ESPN: 0% Yahoo: 0%)
Just like everyone predicted, Shavers hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 11. Keon Coleman was a surprise inactive, and Dalton Kincaid was out with an injury against the Buccaneers, which opened the door for his breakout game. Shavers entered the game with just eight catches for 151 yards in his career, but will undoubtedly see more opportunities going forward. Kincaid’s health should be monitored, as should Coleman’s playing time. However, playing in the Bills' offense with Josh Allen is always a plus. Shavers is more of a deep-league flyer, but made his name known with his performance in Week 11.