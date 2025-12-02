Drake London Injury Update: Falcons Star WR Receives Promising Update On Monday
The Atlanta Falcons could get a notable jolt to their offense in Week 14. Drake London received some good news on Monday amid a two-game absence for the star wideout. London suffered a PCL injury during Atlanta’s Week 11 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers.
On Monday, Falcons head coach provided a promising update regarding London’s Week 14 status, as the team prepares for a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Afternoon, telling reporters the star wideout will “certainly” be in play to suit up. Morris added that the team will monitor his activity in practice throughout the week.
London’s PCL injury ended a three-game streak with 100 yards through the air, and he remains one of the top wideouts in the NFL despite his absence. He checks into Week 14 ranked eighth in the league in receiving, hauling in 60 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns to this point of the season.
In fantasy football, London’s return will be welcome news for managers who have been forced to fill the void of production while he’s missed time. His 19.7 PPR points per game rank fifth among wide receivers in PPR leagues, offering immense fantasy production over his past four games.
An injury-riddled Falcons squad has sputtered this season, and will be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., which has also hurt the offense as of late. With London’s status looking up entering Week 14, here is a fantasy outlook for the entirety of Atlanta’s offense:
Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Football Outlook
Darnell Mooney and Kyle Pitts stepped up with solid output during London’s two-game absence. Mooney led the team in receiving with 74 yards through the air during the team’s Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints, while Pitts led the offense in receiving production with 82 yards in Week 14.
With London set to return, he’ll likely take back the reins as the offense’s top target in the passing game. His 94 targets rank 15th among all wideouts in the league, offering consistent volume for fantasy owners throughout the season. London will be a start candidate, should he manage a Week 14, despite a tough matchup versus a stout Seahawks defense.
In the run game, Bijan Robinson has sustained elite production despite London’s absence, eclipsing 30.0 points among PPR leagues in two of his last three games. Robinson was Week 13’s highest-scoring fantasy back, posting 30.3 PPR points on the back of a 193-scrimmage yard performance versus the New York Jets on Sunday.
London and Robinson present Atlanta’s lone pair of must-start options in fantasy, while Pitts could be considered a fringe start candidate, coming off a notable performance in Week 13 to snap a recent quiet stretch. The Falcons will hope for a surge of production as they look to bounce back on Sunday.