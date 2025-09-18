Emeka Egbuka Questionable For Week 3: Fantasy Impact On Baker Mayfield & Bucs Offense
We got some potentially big news when Wednesday's injury report came out. Breakout rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was listed as a DNP at Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice due to a hip and groin injury. This could be nothing, or it could be something, but if it is something, we certainly don't like seeing a hip or groin injury pop up. Both can take a long time to heal, be easily re-aggravated, and severely limit mobility. Fantasy owners need to hope for the best, but also be prepared for the worst.
Let's take a look at how Egbuka's injury could impact the rest of Tampa Bay's skill-position players heading into Week 3.
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This would be a huge hit for Mayfield, whose offensive line has been battered and is already without both wide receivers Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. He can only lose so many pieces before things start falling apart for him, like they have been falling apart around him. Hopefully, Egbuka is ready to go this week because Mayfield is going to have to get the ball out quickly with that line in front of him, and the rookie would go a long way in helping him do that successfully.
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
While Evans would see all the volume he can handle, we aren't sure how much Egbuka's absence would actually help him. He already saw 11 targets last week. That number can only go up so high for a guy who has never been a volume monster. Egbuka being sidelined would also allow a solid Jets' secondary to not only stick Sauce Gardner on him, but pay him extra attention with the safeties as well. It could end up hurting him more than it helps.
WR Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Shepard would get a massive bump in fantasy value if Egbuka were to be sidelined. He is already part of the game plan and projects to be the next man up in this WR corps. Through two games, he has already seen 10 targets, which is a nice number for, at best, a third option. While he only turned those targets into seven catches for 73 yards, we'd expect that number to spike out of necessity alone. This is the player that would benefit the most, and should be targeted as a desperation play or as a DFS dart throw.
Emeka Egbuka Injury Impact On The Rest Of The Offense
For the rest of the Buccaneers offense, Egbuka's absence could hurt everyone as far as limiting possession time and scoring opportunities; however, there are a few other players who could see more work in his absence.
Running back Bucky Irving is already going to get his regardless, but this injury could bump Rachaad White back into a more prominent role both as a pass-catcher and as a runner if the team decides to lean more heavily on the run. More targets could also head tight end Cade Otton's way if Egbuka is off the field.