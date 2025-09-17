Fantasy Football Rookie of the Year Watch Featuring Emeka Egbuka And Tyler Warren
So much has already changed from Week 1 to Week 2 in our fantasy football Rookie of the Year race. We saw studs become duds, duds become studs, and everything in between since last week. However, our top guy is still holding down the top spot. These are the top rookies in fantasy football so far this season.
1. WR Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka has been spectacular in his first two games as an NFL wide receiver. Through two games, he has already scored three touchdowns to go along with eight receptions and 96 yards. That's enough for him to be the WR13 overall with 18.3 fantasy points per game. Last week, he was at the top of this list, and he earned his spot back with another TD this week. If he sees a spike in volume in the coming weeks, which is likely to happen, he can establish himself as the next superstar fantasy wide receiver.
2. TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren has quickly become the focal point of the Colts' offense, and he only seems to be pulling away with the job more from week to week. The touchdowns haven't come yet, but he has already caught 11 of 16 targets for 155 yards. It took him all of one drive to establish himself as Daniel Jones's favorite and best target. This is a player whom we only expect to get stronger as the season goes on. Currently, he is the TE4 overall with 13.4 points per game, but he has TE1 overall upside.
3. RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
We don't expect Sampson to stay ranked up here for long with Quinshon Judkins now in the Browns' backfield, but he belongs here after his first two weeks. His work in the passing game has been extremely impressive, catching all 11 of his targets for 77 yards and a TD. There is a real chance that he maintains his passing-down role even with Judkins back; however, his overall volume of snaps remains a huge question mark as we move forward. All we can do as of now is wait and see how this plays out. Currently, he's the top rookie rusher and RB17 overall.
4. WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan has the most yards from any rookie wide receiver with 168 after posting his first career 100-yard game in Week 2. He's also caught 11 of 19 targets so far in his young career. Right now, he is the WR21 overall. It is much more likely that he climbs up this list as the season goes on rather than falls down it. Especially if the top rookie running backs continue to struggle like they have early on in this season.
5. TE Harold Fannin Jr, Cleveland Browns
It will be tough for Fannin to stay on this list as long as David Njoku is there to steal half of his targets, but it has still been an impressive start to Fannin's career. He's already caught 12 of 14 targets for 111 yards. If he starts scoring touchdowns, the sky could be the limit for the rookie tight end. Through two weeks, he's the TE8 overall. If he ever gets to play without Njoku, he could be a true league-winner with elite TE1 upside.