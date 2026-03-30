Fantasy Baseball Week 1 Key Player Injury Report: Stash or Drop These MLB Stars

Injuries will be a thing from start to finish throughout the fantasy baseball season. It is a reality that we must face, but we do not have to be dead in the water. We can identify these injuries and plan better than our competition may. It is all part of the abstract winning equation. These are key injuries ahead of the first full week of the MLB 2026 season.

Zack Wheeler

Wheeler is rehabbing and looking quite good, per reports. As for his return, it may yet be a couple of weeks away. There is no clear next-man-up in fantasy baseball; stash him until he gets the call.

Jacob deGrom

DeGrom is dealing with neck soreness, thus he is listed day-to-day. The team is optimistic that deGrom will pitch his scheduled start on Tuesday. However, be wary of below-peak performance.

Kyle Stowers

We listed Stowers as a breakout candidate, but he has stalled with this hamstring injury. Stowers is not going to be back on the field until late April, at the earliest. In turn, this actually slightly hurts the values of Jacob Marsee and Xavier Edwards in runs to be batted in.

Trey Yesavage

Yesavage is a Rookie of the Year candidate, so make sure to keep him stashed. Yesavage may be weeks away from his shoulder injury, but expectations remain high for his eventual return to play.

Jackson Chourio

A pitch hit Chourio in the World Baseball Classic, thus fracturing his left hand. Chourio is about another 2-4 weeks, but he will be among the better players at his position when he returns. Look to Christian Yelich to be a bit of a boost for the time being.

Carlos Rodon

Rodon is on the 15-day IL to start the season, but his return will be expected sometime in April. Immediately, Rodon will trend highly in fantasy baseball as an above-average starting pitcher on one of MLB's best teams.

JP Crawford

Crawford has endured shoulder inflammation since the beginning of spring training. This lands Crawford on the 10-day IL, and it may remain an issue for much of the short-term future. Leo Rivas is starting, but he has no current fantasy baseball value.

Tommy Edman

The return date for Edman remains much in the air. He is taking batting practice, but until his return is set in stone, he lacks much value that can land him in fantasy baseball free agency. The Dodgers' lineup is so stacked as it is, and Edman may be stuck at the back of the lineup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: