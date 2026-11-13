Fantasy Basketball Impact of Caleb Wilson's Injury: Who Benefits the Most in Chicago?

Chicago's promising rookie campaign just hit a massive roadblock as fantasy managers are left scrambling for answers. Rookie forward Caleb Wilson suffered a fractured hand during Wednesday's loss to San Antonio and will undergo surgery, sidelining him for at least four to six weeks.

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson is undergoing surgery for a fractured right hand and will miss four to six weeks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/poSfxAWexJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2026

. His absence opens the door for several Bulls players to capitalize, and figuring out who actually benefits is the million-dollar question for waiver-wire managers.

Caleb Wilson Injury Update: A Significant Fantasy Setback

Wilson's fractured hand is a major blow for a 1-9 Chicago squad and the fantasy managers who drafted him. Before going down, the fourth overall pick was thriving as an early Rookie of the Year favorite, averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game.

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) is escorted off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Removing 16.2 field goal attempts per night and elite defensive activity creates a massive production vacuum in head coach Tiago Splitter's rotation. While no single player will replicate Wilson's all-around output, several teammates are positioned to absorb his minutes and usage over the next few months

Matas Buzelis: The Top Waiver-Wire Beneficiary

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) celebrates a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-year forward stands out as the most direct beneficiary of Wilson's absence. With Wilson out of the starting frontcourt, Chicago will lean much more on Buzelis's scoring, perimeter shooting, and defensive versatility. He offers multi-category upside in points, three-pointers, rebounds, and blocks/steals. His expanded offensive responsibility makes him a priority addition in standard 10- and 12-team leagues.

Jalen Smith: Frontcourt Minutes & Rebounding Upside

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) chase a loose ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Wilson sidelined and fellow bigs like Nic Claxton dealing with his own early-season injury management, Smith is one of the first frontcourt players fantasy managers should monitor. Smith deserves immediate consideration in deeper leagues. If Splitter leans on him for consistent 25-minute nights, he could become a valuable short-term waiver-wire addition for big-man stats.

Josh Giddey: Higher Usage & Playmaking Control

Wilson served as Chicago's primary offensive engine through the first 10 games. Without him on the floor, the Bulls will depend more on Giddey to initiate half-court sets, push the pace, and create shots for others. He is already rostered in virtually all formats, but managers should expect a noticeable bump in his usage rate. Higher assist totals, steady rebounding, and increased scoring volume makes him even more valuable, particularly in category leagues.

Additional Depth Pieces

Patrick Williams & Leonard Miller: Both forwards should see steadier rotation minutes at the four. Williams offers low-end defensive stats and corner threes, while Miller brings intriguing per-minute rebounding and scoring bursts in deep formats.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell: Provided his back spasms don't linger, Powell (19.3 PPG) will carry an even heavier scoring load on the perimeter in Wilson's absence.

Oct 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall Fantasy Outlook

Wilson's injury is a frustrating setback after his electric start to the 2026-27 season, so tailor your next move wisely.

1. Stash Wilson in an IL/IR slot if available and add Buzelis if he is sitting on waivers.

2. Target Buzelis and Smith immediately, and keep Miller on your watch list.

3. Prioritize Giddey's playmaking bump as well as Smith's boards, blocks, and threes.

4. Capitalize on Buzelis's expanded shot volume and Powell's scoring floor.

5. Hold Wilson rather than selling low. His four-to-six week timeline puts him back in late December, well ahead of the fantasy playoffs.