What Caleb Wilson's Injury Means for the Bulls Rotation: Who Can Fill the Void?

For the third time in 2026, Caleb Wilson has sustained a significant hand injury.

The first came in February, when Wilson hurt his left hand while suiting up for the UNC Tar Heels. As the eventual No. 4 overall pick attempted to work his way back, Wilson sustained a thumb injury on his right hand that required surgery. He would be shut down for the remainder of the season, missing the NCAA Tournament.

Only nine games into his NBA career, Wilson will go back under the knife. During Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Wilson suffered a fractured hand that will require surgery. The Bulls are expecting him to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, with the latter timeline not putting him back on the court until late December.

It goes without saying that this is a major blow for the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. Already off to a torturous 1-9 start, Wilson served as the lone bright spot. He was making highlight plays night in and night out, immediately proving that he belonged in the ROY conversation. Wilson has registered 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game thus far.

Of course, Wilson's absence will mean missing out on key developmental minutes. Bryson Graham is also using this early-season period to help inform future roster moves. Not having Wilson available cuts into important evaluation time – both in terms of who fits alongside Wilson and which style of play best fits long-term.

Removing Wilson from the starting lineup for the next month-plus also creates major immediate concerns for Tiago Splitter and Company. Wilson was this team's primary offensive force, let alone one of their most engaged and active defenders. So, what does this mean for the rotation? Who can step up and fill this void?

What Happens to the Starting Lineup?

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls could go in a few different directions with Caleb Wilson sidelined. Matas Buzelis can slide over to the four, where he has plenty of experience, and allow Isaac Okoro to remain in the starting lineup even with Norman Powell's expected return. Chicago has gotten off to way better starts with Okoro on the floor over the last couple of games. Not only has his on-ball defense been a necessity, but he's done a good job moving with purpose off the ball.

Another option for the Bulls could be to give someone like Leonard Miller or Patrick Williams a chance to take Wilson's place. Considering both have been in and out of the rotation, this certainly doesn't feel as likely. However, Miller impressed during the preseason, while Williams has recently gotten back on Splitter's good side. Especially when we consider the Bulls' struggles on the glass and protecting the rim, some added muscle in the frontcourt might not be a bad idea.

We also can't necessarily rule out a world where Splitter throws caution to the wind and plays a double-big lineup. Indeed, this decision could delay Splitter's need to pick between Jalen Smith and Nic Claxton at the five. We all know Smith can space the floor at a strong rate and is fresh off a 5-5 effort from downtown against San Antonio. Meanwhile, Claxton remains arguably the Bulls' best interior defender and showed flashes of what he could provide in that same game.

If Billy Donovan were in town, I'd say we might also see a three-guard look with possibly Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, and Tre Jones or Buddy Hield. However, Splitter hasn't shown an affinity for such lineups thus far. He wants length and size on the floor. Could that also mean an opening for Noa Essengue in the first unit? He's had his moments, but that feels a tad far-fetched.

For what it's worth, I lean toward believing Option 1. The Bulls will likely need Okoro's defensive presence in the starting lineup even more now.

Who Needs to Step Up Most?

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) celebrates a three point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls were already looking for better production from Matas Buzelis, but now they desperately need it.

Viewed as Caleb Wilson's possible long-time running mate, the start to his Year 3 has left a lot to be desired. Buzelis simply hasn't looked relaxed in the Bulls' new system, struggling to maintain aggressiveness and committing far too many sloppy turnovers. Things reached a boiling point against the Spurs, when Buzelis had five turnovers in the second-half collapse.

Nonetheless, in a weird way, Wilson's absence might be exactly what Buzelis needs to get back on track. There are now far more shot attempts to go around, allowing Buzelis to take a step toward the role he played during his breakout sophomore season.

It's easy to forget that Buzelis averaged 20.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in his final 19 games of the 2025-26 season. He looked extremely comfortable getting to his spots on the floor, which is a big reason why this slow start has been so jarring.

To be sure, what matters most is still how Buzelis fits alongside Wilson. But the Bulls can worry about that more during the second half of the season. For now, Buzelis merely needs to find his groove and reclaim his confidence. Perhaps this stretch can help him do that, as well as give Wilson a chance to observe everything Buzelis has to offer.

Additionally, Wilson's absence is bound to open more doors for Noa Essengue, Leonard Miller, and Patrick Williams. All three will be duking it out for more consistent playing time. This may be a major opportunity for Miller, in particular, to tap back into what worked in the preseason. He was a mainstay in the rotation over the first handful of games only to lose minutes. Another player with great size, bounce, and a high motor, he has the skills to replace some of the hustle plays that Wilson regularly makes.

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