Fantasy Basketball Injury Impact: Who Will Benefit the Most From Chet Holmgren's Absence?

Just when it couldn't get any worse for the Thunder, the injuries just continue to pile up. Chet Holmgren's knee injury is a major blow for fantasy basketball managers, with the Oklahoma City star expected to miss 8-10 weeks. His absence creates a significant opportunity for Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and Aday Mara to deliver increased fantasy value.

Chet Holmgren Injury Update

Holmgren is expected to miss eight to ten weeks after undergoing treatment for a small tear in his right patellar tendon. The injury surfaced after Holmgren experienced discomfort following OKC's game on October 25, and the Thunder confirmed that his treatment was successful on October 30. The organization expects him to make a full recovery.

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holmgren appeared in just three games early this season before the injury, averaging 12 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His early-season numbers don't fully reflect his fantasy ceiling, particularly his elite ability to anchor category teams with high-volume blocks, rebounding, and efficient field-goal percentages.

How Much Does Holmgren's Absence Hurt?

This is a devastating blow for fantasy roster construction. Holmgren is a unique multi-category asset as a modern fantasy center who anchors defensive categories without draining your team's shooting efficiency or free throw percentage. His absence creates four primary operational gaps across category and points formats.

Oct 25, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) shoots against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shot Blocking: Holmgren is an elite rim protector. Replacing his baseline defensive metrics on the waiver wire is nearly impossible without making category-specific trades.

Rebounding: Oklahoma City relies on his length to secure defensive rebounds and start quick transition opportunities.

Field-Goal Percentage: His high-efficiency inside finishing and pick-and-pop finishing stabilize fantasy FG% targets.

Frontcourt Scoring Balance: The Thunder lose a versatile big who drags rim protectors out to the perimeter while opening up interior driving lanes.

In head-to-head formats, managers lose their cornerstone for defensive balance. In points leagues, managers must absorb the loss of his steady floor created by combined scoring, rebounding, and defensive stats.

Who Benefits Most From Holmgren's Injury?

Isaiah Hartenstein: The Biggest Frontcourt Opportunity

Nov 7, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) meets with center Isiah Hartenstein (55) after a play against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hartenstein steps into a premier fantasy role. With Holmgren sidelined, his interior scoring, passing equity out of short-roll actions, and high-volume rebounding becomes essential for Oklahoma City. Expect a steady rise in minutes, making him a primary target for managers needing immediate production in rebounds, field-goal percentage, and secondary defensive statistics.

Jaylin Williams: Deep-League Fantasy Sleeper

Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) reacts after grabbing a rebound in front of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams becomes an immediate player to watch in deep 12-team and 14-team formats. If head coach Mark Daigneault leans into floor-spacing lineups, Williams provides streaming value through three-point shooting, passing from the high post, and steady rebounding.

Oklahoma City's Remaining Frontcourt Rotation

Without Holmgren, the Thunder will likely experiment with diverse rotational structures, ranging from double-big alignments to ultra-small units featuring wing players at power forward. Fantasy managers should monitor early starting lineups and rotational minute distributions before making aggressive waiver bids.

Aday Mara: The Sleeper Worth Monitoring

Oct 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (15) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie center Aday Mara is a target to watch in deeper formats. With Holmgren out, the 7-foot-3 rookie offers legitimate size, rim protection, and low-post presence that OKC's traditional small-ball configurations lack. While not an automatic standard league add, Mara showed his upside by logging a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) in extended action against Phoenix. His shot-blocking instincts makes him a high-upside speculative add in deep leagues.

Fantasy Basketball Verdict: What Should Managers Do?

1. Target Isaiah Hartenstein immediately in all formats where he is available, as he should be the starting center going forward for OKC.

2. Stash Aday Mara & Jaylin Williams in deep dynasty setups and monitor how OKC divides their frontcourt rotation.

3. Avoid panic drops without exploring IR options or package trades first.

Evaluate your team's current standing, protect your roster flexibility, and prioritize players who can reliably replace Holmgren's defensive stats and efficiency.