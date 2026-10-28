Isaiah Hartenstein More Critical to OKC Thunder's Success Amid Injuries

Oklahoma City’s injury situation doesn’t appear to be improving, and its starting big man will be critical to it success moving forward.

Over the first four games of the season, the Thunder have managed a 4-0 record and remain at the top of the Western Conference, which is where they’ve finished for the past three seasons. Despite managing an undefeated record through the first week of the season, the losses have unfortunately piled up outside of the standings.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace are set to miss most or all of the season, plus other minor injuries have taken out some of Oklahoma City’s other key players going into Wednesday night’s matchup with Dallas. While most of the roster should be good to go in the near future, the losses of Williams and Wallace will sting for quite some time.

Obviously, the Thunder will need some players to step up in their absence, and Isaiah Hartenstein should be among those with a larger role. The veteran big man is in his third season with the Thunder, and this one may see him have his most significant role yet.

Missing two starters for the next few months, Hartenstein’s playmaking, scoring and defense will be of heightened importance. The rebounding will always be the most impactful and notable piece of Hartenstein’s game, but his ability to step up in those other areas could help keep the Thunder’s title hopes afloat, even if they seem to be on life support after one week of the season.

With Chet Holmgren set to miss his second straight game, Hartenstein will need to be a force in the short term. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will always be the No. 1 option and playmaker for the Thunder when he’s available, but Hartenstein may need to be the No. 2 guy on Wednesday night and potentially beyond.

With his nearly unguardable floater and impressive passing in the high post, Hartenstein should be a focal point of Mark Daigneault’s offense as the rest of the team adjusts to the new circumstances. The Thunder don’t need Hartenstein to suddenly become Nikola Jokic or Domantas Sabonis offensively, but a higher usage could be in store for one of the most experienced players in the rotation.

The key to continue winning over the next few weeks will be for the stars to make things easier for everyone else, and Hartenstein has all the tools to do just that.