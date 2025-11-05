Fantasy Football Owners Must Stream Quarterback with CJ Stroud Out with Concussion
CJ Stroud has been added to the Week 10 Injury Report with a concussion. This occurred the Sunday game versus the Broncos. As of Wednesday afternoon, DeMeco Ryans announced that Stroud will be play in Week 10. This will put Davis Mills in the starting job. It is our job to prepare you should you roster anyone such as Nico Collins. That is what we will do today.
Fantasy Football Impact
Davis Mills will go against the Jaguars this week. He picked up much of the work this past Sunday and nearly helped the team to victory over a tough Broncos defense. Mills went 17-30 137 Yards, 0 Touchdowns or Interceptions.
Mills is a total backup quarterback in the league. Not amazing, not awful, just a fill-in. He had 35 Touchdowns and 25 Interceptions in his career. The former 3rd round pick has been with Houston for his entire career, so he knows the offense. Mills will be not fantasy viable.
We will look here to the receiving options. First, we go to Nico Collins. Mills will be a downgrade from Stroud. Numerically, we can say it is a 10-15% drop. In turn, Collins will get a 10-15% drop.
Collins has a 22% Target Share on the season and that will remain with Mills. He will likely go to his hot routes very often and that is Collins. The efficiency will just drop by that 10-15%. Collins is the WR34. I would still favor Collins' upside and value him as a WR2 must-start.
Chrisitan Kirk is the WR2 on this offense. He is averaging 5.8 Receptions per Game over his four games played. However, Kirk plays in the slot so his Average Depth of Reception sits just below 10 Yards. Kirk also lacks touchdown upside as this is a poor offense and he only has four total touchdowns since 2022. Bench Kirk.
Xavier Hutchinson a bit more interesting. He is consistently a 2-4 target receiver. With Collins and Kirk healthy, this will remain, even with Mills at quarterback. Hutchinson has been great in the Red Zone with 2 Touchdowns on 5 Targets (17% Target Share), but this may only dip with Mills. Hutchinson loses any viability.
Dalton Schultz has quietly played meaningful football this year. In 8 Games, Schultz has 47 Targets (18% Target Share), 38 Receptions, and 385 Yards. He has not scored and has just a 10% Red Zone Target Share. He is the 2nd leading receiver in yards on the Texans. Unlike receivers, tight ends tend maintain value better with backup given their low Average Depth of Target. Schultz does not quite downgrade.
Stock Watch
Nico Collins is a must-start WR2.
Christian Kirk and Xavier Hutchinson are must-bench.
Dalton Schultz is a depth tight end, must-bench when the offense is healthy.
Quarterback Streaming Options
Sam Darnold (Vs Cardinals) - Owned 48%
Justin Fields (Vs Browns) - Owned 42%
Jacoby Brissett (@ Seahawks) - Owned 14%
Bryce Young (Vs Saints) - Owned 9%
