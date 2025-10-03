Fantasy Football Impact: Bucky Irving Out Week 5 with Injury, Start Rachaad White

#NFL Injury Updates#Raiders Brock Bowers - Wk 5 TBD. Data thru Thurs favors sitting. LP->DNP progression suggests setback. Was playing thru PCL sprain#Buccaneers Bucky Irving - Likely out Wk 5. Video + reports suggest midfoot sprain. Avg = 2 wks, most would miss Wk 5+6



