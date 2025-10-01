Bucky Irving Foot Sprain Clouds Week 5 Status
Bucky Irving owners are sick to their stomach with the news that the Tampa Bay Running Back was seen on crutches and a walking boot on Wednesday morning. Irving is apparently dealing with a foot sprain. He already had a sore leg after Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and now this.
Right now, red flags have to be raised all over the place. Anytime there are boots and crutches involved is never good.
Fantasy Football Impact Of Bucky Irving Injury
First, here was the latest report.
This is what started the speculation. Now, the fact that they were gathering information on the leg when the foot issue was discovered is even more troubling.
If Irving cannot play on Sunday in Seattle, then it might be Rachaad White getting the start. There is a chance Sean Tucker could see some increased action too. Tampa Bay could use a jolt in the rushing game. Irving was only averaging 3.3 yards per carry but more than 10 yards a catch.
The problem is the sprain seems like the more grave concern. It feels like what we saw with Brock Purdy. The shoulder was not that bad but the toe (still an issue) became the chief problem. Purdy has some hope but it appears Irving has less unless something changes dramatically between now and Sunday.
How This Impacts The Tampa Bay Offense
Baker Mayfield and the 3-1 Bucs face a Seattle Seahawks team that is good at home on Sunday afternoon. Having as many healthy players as possible is ideal. This may not be the greatest news but it gets worse. There is still no Mike Evans. Also, with several depth players already on the IR, this is bad news.
The good news is that the offensive line does seem to be getting better from a health standpoint. No additional injury concerns have popped up from there as of yet.
Honestly, check back often as Tampa Bay expects to do more tests while Irving is obviously not able to practice at this time. Exploring other options including streamers might be prudent for Week 5 just in case.