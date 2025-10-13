Fantasy Football Impact: CeeDee Lamb Has the Chance to Return from Injury in Week 7
Word is out and it suggests that CeeDee Lamb may make his awaited return in Week 7. This Cowboys offense has been an absolute weapon through a third of the season. Even without Lamb, they have put up mega points with Dak Prescott, George Pickens and even, Ryan Flournoy. Once they get back Lamb, there will be a case to be made that this is the best offense in football. Their playoff hopes lie with their ability to score, so the Lamb comeback will be surely massive.
Fantasy Football Impact
The return of Lamb would have very interesting implications. Pickens is the WR6 in Fantasy Football. As the teams WR1, he has provided great value to everyone that had drafted him in Fantasy Football. Pickens was drafted as the WR26 and in the 6th round, on average. To be putting up first round output has been amazing.
With Lamb back, Pickens takes a backseat, to an extent. In the two games that Lamb played, he had a 28% target share opposed to 15% for Pickens. Lamb must get back his target share and Pickens take the hit harder than anyone else.
I would anticipate Pickens to have earned his higher target share, but reduced from his current 24%. You can expect Pickens to trend down to 17-20% while Lamb maintains a 25-30% target share. However, Pickens will still retain a very high red zone target share.
Pickens has a 29% target share in the red zone, similar to his overall target share. We can expect that he still retains a boosted share of around 25% or so. Lamb will get to about the same. This is a high-variance projection, so take it with a grain of salt.
Jake Ferguson will also take a hit once Lamb is back. His target share is 27% since Lamb has been out. Ferguson runs a different route tree, but still has been a hot route very often. I would expect Ferguson to trend down to about 22-23%. He will still retain a high red zone target share.
Stock Watch:
Lamb retains his position as a Top 5 Wide Receiver in Fantasy Football.
Pickens drops down to a WR2 in Fantasy Football, but is still a weekly must-start.
Ferguson takes a minor hit, but is still a borderline Top 5 Tight End
No other receiver is viable.
CeeDee Lamb May Return in Week 7
It had been reiterated today by Stephen Jones that Lamb may be active in Week 7. However, the Jones' can be hard to trust at times. They are not the medical experts, so we must dive a bit deeper into the matter.
Lamb is back rehabbing at practice. He is very close, but it will all depend on how his week goes. He must gain confident mobility of his ankle. He needs it to be 100% to play impactful football with low-risk. It could be estimated that his availibilit is 50-50 at this time. We should have better clarity by Thursday/Friday. It would still be very smart to explore other options at your wide receiving position until he is confirmed to play.