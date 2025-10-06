Buy, Sell, or Hold: CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Stock Watch
Fantasy owners have been without Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb since he exited their Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. There is some good news for fantasy owners who have been struggling to replace him in their lineup. They could be getting him back soon.
When Will CeeDee Lamb Return To The Field?
Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and director of player personnel, Stephen Jones, has come out and said that Lamb could be back within the next two weeks. That is huge for fantasy owners. Based on those comments, we wouldn't expect him to play in Week 6, but we are hopeful he can get back on the field in Week 7. At worst, we'd expect him back in Week 8. So reinforcements are coming for his fantasy owners.
CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
When he returns, he will immediately step back in as a high-end WR1. You can make a strong case that once he's back that he should be considered the WR2 overall for the remainder of the season. Puka Nacua would still be the WR1, but there are some questions with Justin Jefferson once JJ McCarthy comes back. Dak Prescott is a much better quarterback, and the Cowboys are a team that is going to throw the ball a ton, and will have no choice because their defense is the worst in the NFL.
We would expect that George Pickens will fall right back into his WR2 role, and we have no concerns that his performance with Lamb out will end up costing Lamb targets in the long run. We also wouldn't expect Lamb to get eased back in or be limited at all once he returns. They aren't going to take any risks with Lamb, so he'll be fully recovered once he's back on the field, and an ankle injury isn't something that tends to linger like a soft-tissue injury. So once he's back, he'll be back and a full-go.
While Jake Ferguson had been absolutely dominant as the overall TE1 in PPR formats, he will take a backseat to Lamb and Pickens once the duo are fully healthy. That said, Ferguson is a must-start until proven otherwise.
If the team with Lamb is struggling, this would be a great time to try to acquire him and buy low. Once news breaks that he's back at practice, his fantasy owner is not going to trade him. Make an offer today and see if you can acquire him. This will be your last chance to add a player who could potentially be the best wide receiver in fantasy football for the remainder of the fantasy football season.
CeeDee Lamb 2025 Preseason Analysis
Senior Fantasy Expert Shawn Childs had this to say about Lamb heading into the NFL season:
He finished eighth in wide receiver scoring (264.40) in PPR formats while being on a pace to score just under 300.00 fantasy points if Lamb played 17 games. His floor has been 152 targets over the past three seasons (about 10.0 per game).
Lamb is a beast with an excellent opportunity in most games. He lost some of his big-play mojo last season due to injuries and regression in the Cowboys’ offense. Lamb ranks third at wide receiver this draft season and the fantasy market should treat him as a 120-catch floor wide receiver with 1,500+ yards and double-digit touchdowns.
While the injury and missed time will surely result in Lamb falling short of those lofty expectations, he has an excellent shot at leapfrogging Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson as the WR2 down the stretch, only trailing the steady and reliable Puka Nacua. Now is the time to target Lamb via trade. And if you own him, remember, patience is a virtue.