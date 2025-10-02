Fantasy Football Impact: Chuba Hubbard Misses Practice, Uncertain to Play Week 5
Chuba Hubbard is on the injury report this week after further aggravating his calf injury in Week 4. It has been announced that Hubbard missed Thursday practice and now fantasy managers must really play close attention. Thursday is a vital day in regards to Sunday game status. If they miss Thursday, they lose out on play installs and preparation for the upcoming week. Most of all, they were still not healthy enough to have even practiced in limited fashion. We must consider how the Panthers look without Hubbard in the backfield.
Fantasy Football Impact
If Hubbard is indeed out this Sunday, Rico Dowdle will be the first name that we point to. Dave Canales was quite vocal this offseason that they would have their new signing, Dowdle, very involved. That has proven to be the case as Dowdle has 35% of running back snaps as well as a low, but notable 6-of-132 team targets. If Hubbard is out, be sure that Dowdle will be the lead-back.
Behind Dowdle would be rookie, Trevor Etienne. You all know his brother, Travis. He will for sure how a role, but not as a valuable back. Etienne has 12% of team rushing snaps this season that totaled 8 Rushes for 37 Yards. Being a young prospect here, Etienne is not fantasy viable but I could anticipate him getting 20-30% of rushing snaps behind Dowdle. The two will run this backfield.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne
With Hubbard out, I would absolutely start Dowdle in fantasy football. He has been a very popular waiver wire pickup and now you may reap the benefit if he gets the nod. The Panthers run blocking win rate ranks 7th in the NFL this season. They do only rank 26th rushing yards, but I have a hard time believing that they would remain that poor.
In Week 5, the Panthers have a very viable fantasy football matchup. As we discussed the Panthers run blocking win rates, the Dolphins add to this by ranking a measly 28th in run stop win rate. They also rank 30th in rushing yards allowed. This is very clearly a high-leverage matchup for whomever is the Panthers running back in Week 5.
Dowdle is a must-start if Hubbard is out. Our rankings have Dowdle as RB41 and Hubbard as RB19. Of course, if Hubbard is out Dowdle is very well a top-25 player, earning him borderline RB2 status on a roster.
Etienne is our RB63 which would rise to borderline Top-50 with Hubbard out. He still remains without much value. The only way you would roster Etienne is if Hubbard were out long-term, which appears not to happen.
Chuba Hubbard Misses Thursday Practice with Calf Injury
Hubbard had been hurt leading into Week 4 and Canales stated that his calf was aggravated in that game. He now has missed practice through Thursday and Canales has stated that Hubbard needs more time. I am not psychic, but that points to him being inactive this week. Friday would guarantee that, but we must set our lineups as if Hubbard were out.
Even if Hubbard were to play, expect Dowdle to have increased work and still be flex viable pending your bench options. Stay tuned to our rankings.