Fantasy Football Impact: Justin Fields Exits Jets-Bills Game with Concussion
The day for New York Jets fans has been bad, and now it seems that it may have gotten a whole lot worse. In the 4th quarter, Justin Fields took a hit that has put him into concussion protocol. While down 30-3 at that moment, Jets fans were just waiting to get out of the game and look ahead to Week 3. Unfortunately, that could not come soon enough. Surely enough, Justin Fields completed his evaluation with a confirmed concussion diagnosis.
Fantasy Football Impact
With a Justin Fields concussion comes the question of Tyrod Taylor. Where does his value lie as a potential fantasy football asset, or replacement to Justin Fields? The answer is — there is none. The Jets have a bottom tier offense, for the most part. If they have any value, it is in the run game. Tyrod Taylor will not be asked to air it out and Garrett Wilson will likely suffer a bit.
As for the rest of the Jets offense, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen also likely take a small hit. Justin Fields adds a read-option aspect to this offense that Tyrod Taylor will try to emulate, but will not duplicate. The 36 year old veteran is towards the end of his career and his explosiveness is nowhere near that of Justin Fields.
Stock Watch
Justin Fields to your IR spot, or bench. Undroppable.
Tyrod Taylor is not rosterable in any league less than 16 teams.
Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall take small hits, but are still must-start.
Mason Taylor, Braelon Allen are borderline droppable, based on team needs. Non-startable.
Concussions vary in timelines based on the severity. Most concussion find a player out one week, but sometimes it can last 2-3 weeks. Luckily for Justin Fields, he has a low history of concussions. This would trend towards less time being missed and hope that he may not miss any time at all.
Concussions vary in timelines based on the severity. Most concussion find a player out one week, but sometimes it can last 2-3 weeks. Luckily for Justin Fields, he has a low history of concussions. This would trend towards less time being missed and hope that he may not miss any time at all.
Stay tuned for further updates