Joe Flacco and Spencer Rattler Lead Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers

With six teams on bye and several quarterbacks sidelined, Week 8 is shaping up to be a crucial one for fantasy managers in need of streaming options — and Joe Flacco and Spencer Rattler headline the list of potential lifesavers.

Mark Morales-Smith

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) runs off before a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) runs off before a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This may be the most important streaming week of the season. That's because there are six teams on a bye week. There have also been a surprising number of injuries to big-time quarterbacks. Fantasy owners are going to be scrambling for quarterbacks this week, especially in Superflex leagues. These are a few quarterback options that you can pick up and stream this week if needed.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

I did not think that Flacco had any chance of improving the Bengals' offense, and I was clearly wrong. He has been a significant upgrade over Jake Browning despite being completely immobile behind the worst offensive line in the league. What he's been able to do is get the ball out fast and process information quickly, which has not only helped his fantasy production but caused a huge uptick in production for all the weapons in Cincinnati.

Last week, against a hot Pittsburgh Steelers defense, he threw for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. If that's a sign of things to come, he is a great streamer. It doesn't hurt having Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside.  

Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Week 8 Fantasy Football Streamer: Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saint
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Soldier Field. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Rattler hasn't been amazing, but he's exceeded expectations so far this season. Over the past six games, he's tossed eight touchdowns and has only once failed to reach 200 passing yards this season. He has also rushed for 155 yards on the ground. This week, he matches up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. There is a good chance that the Bucs put up 30-plus points in this game, and Rattler is throwing a ton against a mediocre Tampa pass defense.  

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are home this week, where they play well, against a bad Buffalo Bills defense. Bryce Young will be sidelined, and Dalton is going to get the start. We expect this game to turn into a shootout. Carolina also has all their weapons back and healthy. Dalton should have Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Ja'Tavion Sanders to throw to in this game.

While he certainly comes with a scary floor, Dalton might also have a higher ceiling than Young. Despite his age, he is one of the more competent backup quarterbacks in the league. This could end up being a similar situation to Flacco in Cincinnati. You can stream Dalton in deeper leagues if you need him.   

