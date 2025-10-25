Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young, And More Stars Land on Week 8 NFL Injury Report
Sunday is just one day away and that means that we have to nail down our roster decisions. Who is hurt? Who is not? These are questions that must be answered so that we can finally set our lineups for the best possible output. Let's check it out.
QB - Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young is missing his game at Dallas this week with an ankle injury. This has Andy Dalton taking the reign's which is likely a slight downgrade. Young is due back in Week 9, so you can breathe.
QB - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy has taken some time to get healthy and it appears we have one more week of Mac Jones. The team expects Purdy to return in Week 9.
QB - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
What had been trending as Jackson's return is now falling into deep doubt. The team does not know yet if he will play and new reports are suggesting that he will not. Plan otherwise at quarterback. They will start Tyler Huntley over Cooper Rush, but he is not viable.
QB - Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
His knee injury remains to linger into the weekend. Penix is still questionable to play and Kirk Cousins has taken practice reps in the case that he must start.
QB - Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets
Aaron Glenn has refused to name his starting quarterback. It could have to do with still questionable status or just plain and simply trying to gain a competitive advantage. Taylor is not a start even if healthy, so it lacks much attention to fantasy football.
QB - JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
It was painful to watch Carson Wentz get clobbered on Thursday Night. I have suspected that McCarthy is healthy enough to play and they do not want him to get killed like Wentz has. However, he must eventually return and that is expected in Week 9.
QB - Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Daniels is back on the injury report, now with a hamstring injury. He will remain out through Week 8, but it is likely just a one week problem.
QB - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray has been dealing with a foot injury and luckily, the Cardinals are on a bye week. He is not confirmed to play Week 9, but it would trend likely.
RB - Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs has a calf injury that has been carefully managed, but he will play in Week 9. This has zero limitations.
RB - D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift is still questionable to play on Sunday as he works with a groin injury. This is a notable running back injury that could see Kyle Monangai with an elevated Week 8 role. Monangai could be a start even if Swift plays.
RB - Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons
Allgeier is one of the best backup running backs in the NFL. He may miss Sunday which just makes Bijan Robinson that much better.
RB - Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall remains questionable with a knee injury. He is definitely not 100% and could pave a path for Isaiah Davis as a handcuff option.
WR - Christian Kirk, Houston Texans
The Texans could really use Kirk as Nico Collins is concussed, They will not be so lucky as Kirk remains out in Week 8. Xavier Hutchinson and Jayden Higgins will lead the charge.
WR - Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
It was a matter of time that Pearsall would be ruled out. He will miss Week 8, but should finally return in Week 9. This see's the elevated roles of Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne.
WR - AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown has been a headline of unrest in Philadelphia. He will lead trade rumors over the next few weeks. It does not help that he is now out in Week 8. We like Devonta Smith this week.
WR - Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
His status remains uncertain with a hip. I would trend towards him being out, which would elevate Romeo Doubs to a big role.
WR - DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Moore has been dinged up, this time with a hip. However, he has some willpower as he will be active.
WR - Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots
Diggs has been dealing with an unclarified chest injury over the past few weeks, but it is not serious enough for him to miss time. Diggs has been awesome for Drake Maye and we love their Week 8 matchup.
WR - Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
Samuel's heel has been causing issues, but he will play in Week 8. They need him to have any chance in beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead.
WR - Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
McLaurin is finally back this week. He does have Mariota as his quarterback, but work will be needed to win.
WR - Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
Ridley is going to be out in Week 8. This makes Elic Ayomanor the clear WR1, although this is a likely loss in Indianapolis.
WR - Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
Our injury prone Waddle will play this week despite a hamstring injury.
WR - Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Wilson is going to be out, as expected. The Jets need to run the ball a lot to win games.
WR - Josh Reynolds, New York Jets
With Wilson out, they Jets need Reynolds to be their WR1. He did not practice on Friday and may not play on Sunday. The Jets are very banged up on offense right now and so it will be hard to score much given that fact.
TE - Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Schultz will be active to play and with a notable role as Collins and Kirk are out. This could be a low-scoring affair versus the 49ers.
TE - Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
His Week 8 absence opens the door for a potential Colston Loveland breakout game.
TE - David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Njoku remains questionable for Sunday which would make Harold Fannin Jr. a must-start.
TE - Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor was a late add to the injury report. He has a quad injury. If he and Reynolds are both out, the Jets are going to find it nearly impossible to pass the football. It would be Tyler Johnson, Allen Lazard, and Arian Smith.
TE - Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
His oblique injury is still not healed. Kincaid hopes to play, but is not confirmed either a yes or no as of Noon on Saturday.