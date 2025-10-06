Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Impact: Omarion Hampton And 4 Other Notable Week 5 NFL Injuries

Some of the biggest injuries that happened in week five of the NFL, and the impact they have going forward in fantasy football.

Gray Deyo

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a first down in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a first down in the second half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Some more big injuries happened in week five of the NFL. Here are five of the most notable ones, and what effects they have on the fantasy football landscape moving forward.

Darius Slayton

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton Injury
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Giants can not catch a break in regards to their wide receiver room. After losing Malik Nabers with an ACL tear last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, another one of their top three WRs, Darius Slayton, is now injured. He left Sunday’s week five bout against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. He was listed as questionable to return, but ended up not coming back in the game.

If Slayton is out in the future, the next guy up is WR Jaylin Hyatt. So far in his NFL career, Hyatt has had barely a trace of having any fantasy relevancy, despite his big-play ability showcased while he played for the University of Tennessee. His best game of his career was back in his rookie year in 2023, where he recorded 109 yards against the New England Patriots . In 2024 he was a non-factor, recording a total of 62 receiving yards in 16 games, and he has yet to record a reception this season. So when it comes to Hyatt as a fantasy waiver wire option, it is best to look elsewhere. Another note, if Slayton is out for next week and beyond, Wan’Dale Robinson should see a boost in usage.

Grant Calcaterra

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra Injury
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (81) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

TE2 for the Philadelphia Eagles, Grant Calcaterra, was ruled out with an oblique injury in week five against the Denver Broncos.

Calcaterra was having his best game of the season as a pass catcher, logging two receptions for 18 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter. He has proven to be a solid contributor throughout his career in the Eagles’ passing game and with him out Dallas Goedert , the Eagles' TE1, should see a slight uptick in his value.

Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings Injuries
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) celebrates with wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With both San Francisco 49ers WRs Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall being ruled out for Thursday night’s NFL bout against the Los Angeles Rams, a potential fantasy sleeper emerged.

The 49ers listed WR3 from the start of the season, Kendrick Bourne, acted as the 49ers' WR1 against the Rams, and he excelled. Bourne put up the most receiving yards in a single game in his career, posting 142 yards on 10 receptions. Jennings and Pearsall were both listed as questionable ahead of the game against Los Angeles, until they were both officially ruled out on Wednesday.  With this, it feels they will likely be back for week six, but if one of them is not or both of them are not, Bourne is a viable flex play in fantasy.

Omarion Hampton

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton Injury
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers rookie RB1, Omarion Hampton, left late in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, and after being deemed questionable to return, the former North Carolina Tar Heel stayed out for the remainder of the game. Before exiting, Hampton had 12 rushes for 44 yards and six catches for 26 yards.

With the absence of Hampton, two of the Chargers' RBs are in line to take over his workload: Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. Both had zero carries coming into week five’s game against the Commanders. In the contest against Washington, they both got their first runs of 2025. Vidal had four carries for 18 yards, and Haskins had five carries for 13 yards.

With this low volume and split share of carries, it is hard to evaluate the impact the two can make in fantasy football with their increased roles if Hampton is ruled out for week six. However, Haskins should be seen as the better waiver wire add for fantasy owners, with him being ahead of Vidal on the Chargers' depth chart.

Gray Deyo
GRAY DEYO

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

