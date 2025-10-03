Omarion Hampton & Nico Collins Headline Week 5 DraftKings & FanDuel Must-Have Studs
With four teams on a bye this week and the NFL hosting another game in London, the main slates in the DFS contests at DraftKings and FanDuel feature only 10 matchups. I tend to prefer shorter game slates, but this week’s matchups look challenging to handicap.
Here’s a list of teams with injuries:
- New York will have wide receiver changes for the Giants with Malik Nabers out for the season.
- The Cowboys remain without their top wide receiver (CeeDee Lamb).
- Miami lost WR Tyreek Hill, and the Carolina Panthers will be without Chuba Hubbard.
- The Ravens will be starting a backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) due to Lamar Jackson battling a hamstring issue.
- Arizona will have another change in its running back rotation after losing James Conner and Trey Benson over the past two weeks.
- The Buccaneers will play this week, without their top running back (Bucky Irving).
- Cincinnati will wheel out Jake Browning again after two disappointing games.
- The Commanders gain back Jayden Daniels, but they will be without WR Terry McLaurin.
In DFS contests, there is something to be said for NFL teams being healthy and playing well. Detroit, Indianapolis, and the Chargers look to be the best form heading into Week 5.
Last week in DraftKings $20 Millionaire Maker, SayHey took home the million-dollar prize by creating his advantage at two positions – Woody Marks (27.90) had 0.9% ownership with a favorable salary ($4,400), and Jake Tonges (14.80) was on only 0.5% of rosters with $3,100 price point.
The combination of Patrick Mahomes (27.30), Ashton Jeanty (37.50), Puka Nacua (39.00), and the Lions defense (19.00) gave him a top two player at each roster slot. Bucky Irving (29.50) and Drake London (28.00) posted their best games of the year at home. This roster's only player without a 4X score was Rome Odunze (16.90).
Top Week 5 NFL DFS Foundation Players
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $7,800/FD: $9,000)
The Bengals have played only one game at home, where Chase posted his only impact game (14/165/1) despite playing without Joe Burrow for 70% of the game. His production over his other three contests (12/108 on 19 targets) was well below his expected value. Cincinnati’s offense had been a disaster this year, digging deep holes in season-long lineups and stealing money in the DFS and prop markets.
In my IDP article this week, I highlighted some data points, giving Chase a chance at a rebound game against a defense that has played well over the past three matchups. I have Chase (8/110/1) as my number two wideout in Week 5, well above the consensus (WR10).
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $7,000/FD: $8,400)
I expect Henry to be an against the play this week in the DFS market with Lamar Jackson out. Since Week 1 (19/169/2 with one catch for 13 yards), he has been a below-average running back over the past three weeks (2.30, 11.70, and 7.80 fantasy points in PPR formats) while receiving only 34 touches. Last year, Henry gained 165 combined yards with one touchdown and two catches on 29 touches vs. Houston on the road. Over his career, he played well against the Texans (280/1,574/13 with 14 catches and 102 yards) while gaining 5.6 yards per rush.
Houston allowed 4.0 yards per carry to rushing backs over the first four games (86/347/4), with 14 catches for 89 yards and no scores on 19 targets. They’ve faced LAR, TB, JAC, and TEN.
I expect Henry to gain over 100 rushing yards with at least one touchdown. To fill his salary bucket, he must score at least twice or break a long rushing play.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $6,500/FD: $7,500)
Over the past two games, Hampton scored 52.40 fantasy points in PPR formats, pushing him into elite status at running back. The Chargers gave him 42 touches over this span, leading to 284 combined yards with two touchdowns and 11 catches. Los Angeles had him on the field for 83.2% over the past two games.
Washington has played well vs. running backs this year (101/377/3 – 3.7 yards per rush with 12 catches for 160 yards on 19 targets). Backs gained 13.3 yards on their catches. The Commanders faced Josh Jacobs, Ashton Jeanty, and Bijan Robinson over the past three games.
Due to a shorter slate of games, some of the foundation players have lower salaries. Hampton will be an active DFS option in Week 5 based on his success and trailing price point.
Nico Collins, Houston Texans (DK: $6,800/FD: $8,100)
Collins has hit my foundation play article for multiple weeks this year, but his ticket has come in only once (8/104/1) in Week 3. Game flow pushed toward the run game last week vs. the Titans, leading to him receiving only six targets (4/79). Last year, he had three catches for 39 yards on six chances vs. the Ravens at home. Collins comes into this week with a slight knee issue, but Houston expects him to play.
Baltimore ranks 26th in wide receiver defense (51/617/5 on 85 targets – 142.70 fantasy points in PPR leagues). Three wide receivers have gained more than 75 yards (Keon Coleman – 8/112/1, Amon-Ra St. Brown (7/77/1), and Xavier Worthy (5/83).
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (DK: $7,900/FD: $9,300)
The hot factor favors St. Brown again this week. The Lions have been creative in getting him easy touchdown passes at the goal-line, leading to St. Brown posting three consecutive games (9/122/3, 7/77/1, and 7/70/2) with over 20.00 fantasy points. Despite his success, he only has 32 targets after four games (8.3 per game in 2024) due to the Lions averaging only 30.5 passes so far this season.
Wide receivers have 53 catches for 659 yards and three touchdowns on 85 targets against the Bengals (25th this year). No wideout has gained more than 85 yards. They’ve faced Jerry Juedy (5/66), Brian Thomas (4/49), Justin Jefferson (5/75), and Courtland Sutton (5/81/1).
If the Bengals up their scoring this week, St. Brown has a chance at double-digit catches, giving him plenty of yards and possible value in scoring.