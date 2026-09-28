Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Bears’ Offense Takes Massive Hit with Case Keenum Starting

Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 that led to him being carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s been revealed that Williams’ hamstring ailment will force him to miss multiple weeks of action, prompting the Chicago Bears to start either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum on Monday Night Football versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of Monday’s kickoff, Keenum has been announced as the starting QB for the Bears, while Bagent will operate as the backup.

Bears are expected to start Case Keenum at QB against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/a605eGmj6U — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2026

How does this affect the pass-catchers in Chicago’s offense from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from P FF or Sumer Sport s unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) catches a pass while being defended by Minnesota Vikings cornerback James Pierre (23) during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 3, Luther Burden III is the WR56 in fantasy points per game (7.9), and he’s second on the Bears in target share (21.4%). However, he’s tallying a lower target share than Kalif Raymond (25.0%), and he’ll catch passes from a QB (Keenum) who hasn’t made a start since 2023.

Although head coach Ben Johnson could spam quick throws to Burden to compensate for Williams’ absence, it’s tough to trust the second-year wideout as anything more than a flex option in deeper leagues against the Eagles.

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much has been made of the lack of production from Colston Loveland , who is the TE80 (!!!) in fantasy points per game (0.7) ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Eagles. While I don’t expect Raymond to be the primary target-earner in the Bears’ aerial attack, it’s tough to expect a bounce-back performance from Loveland until Williams returns.

Most fantasy football managers who have Loveland likely started another TE this week already, but if you’re stuck with starting someone on Monday night at the position, Loveland has the best chance to produce among Chicago’s receiving trio. This is because he won’t see Quinyon Mitchell or Riq Woolen in coverage like Burden and Rome Odunze.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) after a reception during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Odunze, the former first-round pick is the WR63 in fantasy points per game (7.3). Additionally, Odunze has just a 12.5% target share through the first two weeks, and he’s producing the 23rd-lowest targets per route run (0.12) among WRs with 25-plus routes run in 2026.

Besides Odunze seeing plenty of Woolen in coverage , he leads the Bears in average depth of target (19.6) this season, and his role as a deep threat in this offense is insignificant with Keenum under center. Between Burden, Loveland, and Odunze, Odunze possesses the most risk.