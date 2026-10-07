Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Rachaad White Returning to Practice, Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s Role Takes Hit

Rachaad White was inactive for the Washington Commanders in Week 4 after suffering a shoulder injury in the Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants, White is set to return to practice, making it more difficult to determine how to approach Washington’s backfield in fantasy football.

How does White’s injury update and return to practice affect Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Rachaad White, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before White got injured in Week 3, the veteran back hauled in a touchdown from Marcus Mariota and had a defined role in Washington’s offense. Even though White missed last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, he still has 12 more passing-down snaps (51) and 4 more receptions (9) than Croskey-Merritt this season.

While White is trusted more as a receiver and in pass protection than Croskey-Merritt, Ekeler’s arrival could throw a wrench into things. White should go back to handling the majority of the passing-down and two-minute drill snaps if he’s healthy, but he’ll be tough to trust in most matchups until we see his usage in Week 5.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs with the ball against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) during the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The runway was clear for Croskey-Merritt to handle an expanded role in Week 4 sans White, but he scored just 7.0 fantasy points against the Colts. Across the first four weeks, Croskey-Merritt is just the RB36 in fantasy points per game (7.7).

Although Croskey-Merritt leads the Commanders with 56 rushing attempts, he has the fewest yards per attempt (2.8), third-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.29), and fewest missed tackles forced (4) among RBs with 50-plus carries. Despite Croskey-Merritt being the primary rusher for Washington so far, White’s return could spell fewer snaps for JCM due to his inefficient metrics.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ekeler made his season debut in Week 4, totaling 40 yards on 8 touches. With the Commanders playing from behind against the Colts last week, Ekeler played just 12 fewer snaps (17) and ran 5 fewer routes (8) than Croskey-Merritt, though he was more efficient than his running mate.

In White’s absence, Ekeler understandably handled some passing-down work, and even Craig Reynolds got playing time. Once White returns, Ekeler could be relegated to a diminished role, unless the Commanders begin lowering Croskey-Merritt’s usage.