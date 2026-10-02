Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Rachaad White Ruled Out, Clearing the Way for Jacory Croskey-Merritt

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4, and they’ll do so without one of their running backs. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3 in the impressive win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad White has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Colts.

Rachaad White (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts in London.



Via @Commanders pic.twitter.com/DZXxuX3YSC — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 2, 2026

With White sidelined, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is expected to handle an expanded workload alongside Marcus Mariota.

How does White’s status in Week 4 affect Croskey-Merritt and the other running backs in Washington’s offense from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) runs the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Croskey-Merritt is just the RB34 in fantasy points per game (7.9), he tallied a season-high 20 touches with White exiting the team’s Week 3 game early. Rookie Kaytron Allen did not receive a single touch once White left, as he was relegated to special teams.

Even with veteran Austin Ekeler reuniting with the Commanders earlier this week, Croskey-Merritt should handle the majority of the touches against a Colts defense that is 30th in rushing EPA (0.01) and 28th in rushing success rate (45.7%) allowed in 2026. Despite Croskey-Merritt’s underwhelming metrics, he’s a solid RB2 option in a favorable spot in Week 4.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) stiff-arms Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ekeler was with the Commanders from 2024 to 2025 before sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury just two games into last season. Many expected Ekeler’s playing career to be finished, but the dynamic back elected to sign back with Washington’s 53-man roster amid White’s injury news.

Considering that Ekeler did sign with the Commanders’ 53-man roster, it’s clear the team is comfortable giving him some sort of role in his first action since Week 2 of the 2025 campaign. At the same time, fantasy football managers should take a wait-and-see approach before expressing interest in Ekeler again.