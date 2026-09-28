Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Austin Ekeler Could Be a Steal After Potential Commanders Reunion

Austin Ekeler is set to return to Washington, as the Commanders intend to sign Ekeler to boost their Running Back room, pending a physical.

Reunion: The #Commanders are expected to sign FA RB Austin Ekeler to their 53-man roster pending physical, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



Ekeler, who is healed from an Achilles tear and worked out for the #Panthers last week, lands back in a familiar place. pic.twitter.com/YZGlmGdFjK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2026

Ekeler’s last game in the NFL was Week 2 of the 2025 season with the Commanders, where he suffered a ruptured achilles tendon. One year later, Ekeler looks to rejoin the Commanders in hopes to revamp their struggling running back room.

Ekeler, 31, has initially been signed mostly for depth purposes. What his usage may be at this point is still unclear, but given his track record, Ekeler will quickly be back in the mix with the Commanders.

Commanders Running Back Rachaad White leads Washington with 151 yards from scrimmage including 51 receiving yards. White left Sunday’s game after injuring his shoulder, but was able to return to the field in the second half after being banged up. The Commanders also have Jacory Croskey-Merritt who has rushed for a team-high 142 yards, along with Rookie Kaytron Allen.

Ekeler’s past few seasons have been impacted by injury, but when he is on the field he has been productive. In 14 games prior to his injury, Ekeler tallied 91 rushing attempts for 410 yards, 40 receptions for 404 receiving yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Mariota shined this weekend in an upset win over the Seahawks 33-31 taking over for the injured Jayden McDaniels. Furthermore, with McDaniels injury, the Commanders will look to the run game more heavily and Ekeler could easily move his way up the depth chart with solid productivity if the Commanders give him an acceptable snap count.

The Commanders face off against the Colts next week, who currently rank 29th in run defense this year with a heavy run offense game incoming for the Commanders.

With a pending physical incoming, Ekeler is a great waiver wire pickup as a stash running back with great upside. If Ekeler can return to his 2024 productivity he should be a great target on the waiver wire this week, with little to no risk and some great upside in an uncertain RB room coming into week 4 and for the rest of the NFL season.