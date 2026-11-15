Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Woody Marks Concussion Opens Door For Sleeper Running Back

Woody Marks had taken over as the lead running back for the Houston Texans with the injury to David Montgomery, who has been out for four consecutive games.

Montgomery was questionable in Week 10 before being ruled out again, leaving Marks to continue as the main back against the Cleveland Browns.

Marks suffered a concussion in the Week 10 game, which will leave his status up in the air ahead of a Thursday Night Football showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football Impact

RB Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Marks hasn't been prolific for fantasy managers since taking over as the Texans' lead running back after the Montgomery injury.

The second-year man is averaging 8.9 fantasy points this season, making him a low-end flex option for managers.

Now dealing with a concussion, Marks' status will be one to watch, especially with a short week coming up for the Texans, as they are set to play on Thursday.

Status alert: Woody Marks (concussion) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

RB Emari Demercado, Houston Texans

Demercado is the Texans' third-string running back after being claimed off waivers from the Cowboys, and he has had very few opportunities to impress potential fantasy managers in need of an RB.

With Marks sidelined for the rest of Week 10, Demercado has a chance to show off his skills, which could be used more in Week 11, especially if Marks and Montgomery remained sidelined.

Demercado has only had 11 carries on the season for 31 yards coming into Week 10, but his carries will likely rise with all the injuries in the Texans' backfield. Two of Demercado's games this season came with the Cowboys.

Demercado has never had a chance to cement himself in an offense in the NFL, and he'll be a risky play for managers, unless both Marks and Montgomery are unable to suit up for Week 11.

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Marks going down, Stroud will look to use his own legs for running gains for the Texans, while also finding his receivers downfield.

Stroud has been one of the best quarterbacks for fantasy managers this season, ranking as the QB9 in the league.

Stroud is averaging 20.5 fantasy points this season, and he has not had a game with less than 10 fantasy points. Stroud has four games with over 20 fantasy points this season, including a 35.4 point game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

Without his best running backs, Stroud will also be looking to throw the ball more, benefitting his receivers like Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson.

Can Fantasy Managers Trust The Texans Running Backs?

Montgomery and Marks are good plays for fantasy managers if they can stay healthy. If one of the pair is injured, fantasy managers should start the healthy option.

If neither Montgomery or Marks are healthy for Week 11, look for Demercado as a low-end flex play, with the fourth-year running back lacking any real experience for the Texans.