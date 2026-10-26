Fantasy Football Injury Update: Jaylin Noel Injury Improves Stock for Marvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Hutchinson

Jaylin Noel has emerged as a vertical threat in the Houston Texans’ offense this season, but he sustained a toe injury in Week 7 against the New York Giants. After head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed that Noel is dealing with turf toe and was seen in a walking boot on Sunday, the big-play wideout is still being evaluated on Monday.

If Noel is confirmed to have an injury that will force him to miss time, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Xavier Hutchinson would likely be the biggest beneficiaries alongside Nico Collins.

How does Noel’s injury update affect the Texans’ WR room from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a slow start to the season, Noel was the WR16 in fantasy points per game (15.9) from Week 4 to Week 6. During those three weeks, Noel produced the fifth-most yards per reception (19.4), the sixth-most yards after the catch per reception (7.1), and the third-most yards per route run among WRs with 10-plus targets.

Sadly, Noel exited early against the Giants in Week 7, which prevented him from being on the field during the Texans’ efforts to force overtime. It seems very possible that Noel misses time for Houston, so he could become droppable in fantasy football, depending on his return timetable.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts to his touchdown against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just his second game with the Texans, Harrison still logged only 13 snaps and 8 routes run against the Giants. At the same time, he tallied a target on half his routes run and hauled in his first touchdown since joining Houston.

Marvin Harrison Jr. gets his first touchdown as a Texan!



NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1zvTlVie4i — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

In theory, Harrison should see a boost with Noel out, considering that the Texans coughed up a second-round pick to land him in a trade. On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Houston gives him a full-time role with Kayshon Boutte and Tank Dell also earning snaps on the outside.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest beneficiary of Noel’s potential absence could be Hutchinson. Of the five WRs on the Texans who have played 100-plus passing-down snaps in 2026, Noel led the way with a 71.8% slot rate, while Hutchinson is second with a 50.0% slot rate.

Since Week 4, Hutchinson is posting the 18th-most yards after the catch per reception (5.4) and the 14th-most yards per route run (2.46) among the 81 WRs with 10-plus targets during that span. Between Harrison and Hutchinson, Hutchinson seems like the slightly better option if Noel misses time, though both should only be considered in deeper leagues.