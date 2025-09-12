Fantasy Football Impact: Jayden Reed Exits TNF With Shoulder Injury
In just the Packers first drive of Thursday Night Football, Jayden Reed left the game injured. This comes on a very impressive play in which he made a tight, deep touchdown catch only to be called back to penalty. Jayden Reed has been coming back from a Jones Fracture (Foot) and he did play very promising football in Week 1. Fantasy managers hate to see Jayden Reed go out injured again tonight.
Packers Fantasy Implications
Green Bay has really spread around their passing offense, so this does not make a drastic difference. As Jayden Reed is technically the number one receiver for Jordan Love, he only had a 19% target share in 2024. As the team added Matthew Golden, it is possible for that share to go down towards 16-17%.
Jordan Love projects no drop in fantasy value. Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft all see an upgrade in value, divvying up the 19% target share that will be missed from Jayden Reed.
On a great touchdown pass that was called back, Jayden Reed left the game injured with an injury in which he was holding his shoulder. According to Jeff Mueller, Jayden Reed may have re-injured his shoulder from a prior issue suffered back in January.
Regardless, this affects his availability for the rest of the game. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks saw multiple first drive targets, so they may be just fine if Jayden Reed stays out. Jayden Reed is currently listed as questionable to return, but I would be less optimistic based on early reports.
Stay Tuned for further updates...