Fantasy Football Breakout Star Tucker Kraft Forgot About His Two Best College Games
Tucker Kraft had a breakout game on Thursday as the Packers beat the Commanders 27-18. Kraft caught six passes for 124 yards and got to do a Lambeau Leap after scoring his second touchdown of the season.
Kraft was expected to be one of the top fantasy football tight ends in Week 2 and, boy, did he deliver. After the game Kraft downplayed his performance by saying "we've got practice on Monday" and then said he'd never had a game like that. Even in college at South Dakota State.
"Hopefully I can keep stacking games like that," said Kraft. "But it's the first time I've ever gotten over 100 yards, inlcuding in college. So I'm feeling it now. You just get tackled that many more times."
The thing is, Kraft had two 100-plus yard games for the Jackrabbits. During his 2021 season he was an FCS All-American after he had 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against Southern Illinois and then added another nine receptions for 123 yards two weeks later against Northern Iowa. He finished the year with 773 yards, 65 receptions and six touchdowns.
Kraft also mentioned he was really feeling it because he had been tackled so much more than he was used to. So it should be noted that in addition to those big college performances, he had six catches in Week 16 of his rookie season and then did it twice more in 2024.
Kraft can minimize how good or productive he is all he wants, but the numbers don't lie.