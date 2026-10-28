Zach Charbonnet hasn’t made his 2026 season debut yet, but he’s nearing a return for the Seattle Seahawks. After initial reports suggested Charbonnet would be back in Week 7, all signs point to him being active in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet is expected to make his debut in Week 8, per @RapSheet



(for real this time) — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 28, 2026

If Charbonnet is officially back in the mix for the Seahawks, it could make it even more difficult to decipher who to start in fantasy football among Seattle’s RBs.

How does Charbonnet’s injury update affect the Seahawks’ backfield from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While sharing the backfield with Kenneth Walker III last season, Charbonnet was tied with his running mate as the RB28 in fantasy points per game (11.3). In addition to scoring a career-best 12 rushing TDs in 2025, Charbonnet was the RB6 in fantasy points per game (20.8) in the final three weeks.

During the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL, and he’s been sidelined through the first seven weeks of 2026. Although Walker is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Charbonnet will share the backfield with Emanuel Wilson and rookie Jadarian Price (soon).

After handling a short-yardage and goal-line role last season, Charbonnet is expected to have a similar role once he returns this season. That said, I’d take a wait-and-see approach before throwing Charbonnet into starting lineups.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid Charbonnet’s absence and a stint on injured reserve for Price, Wilson has gotten an extended run as the featured back in Seattle’s offense. Wilson has tallied 13-plus fantasy points in three of the last four weeks, including 18.5 fantasy points against the Chiefs in Week 7.

While Wilson has certainly been the most productive fantasy option at RB for the Seahawks, his usage in short-yardage and goal-line situations could take a massive hit. If Charbonnet is officially active for Seattle in Week 8 against Chicago, Wilson is an extremely risky option.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On top of Charbonnet nearing a return, Price’s return for the Seahawks appears imminent. Price has missed four straight games with a chest injury, but the first-year back is set to return to practice this week.

Before being placed on injured reserve, Price struggled to get acclimated to the offense, fumbling twice while averaging only 4.7 fantasy points per game. Plus, Price was 60th in EPA/rush (-0.53) and 42nd in success rate (35.7%) among 60 RBs with 25-plus attempts this season.

Although Price could have the highest ceiling as a receiver of Seattle’s RBs, he may cede early-down and short-yardage snaps to Charbonnet and Wilson when he returns. Price would likely need an injury or trade involving one of the other RBs to become fantasy-relevant anytime soon.