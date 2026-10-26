Jadarian Price Expected Back at Practice as Fantasy Value Remains Uncertain in Crowded Backfield

Following Sunday Night Football, the Seahawks are riding high having shut down the Chiefs in a dominant 20-3 victory in Seattle. On top of this, Running Back Jadarian Price is reported to be returning to practice this week, but his status and fantasy value for Week 8 and beyond is still unclear.

Jadarian Price (chest) will practice this week, per HC Mike Macdonald.



(via @hawkblogger) pic.twitter.com/3i5xVFR2q4 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 26, 2026

Price Rejoins a Busy Backfield Ahead of Charbonnet's Return

Price has been sidelined with a chest/upper rib injury that he reaggrevated ahead of Week 4 landing him on the IR. Price has now fulfilled his minimum four games missed and is in line to practice and return to the team in their upcoming matchup against the Bears, but with a crowded backfield Price will need to prove he is worthy of a spot in fantasy starting lineups.

Price came into Week 1 slated as the Seahawks RB1. He showcased his explosiveness and versatility in his first two weeks as a rookie. Over those two weeks, Price had 20 attempts for 104 total yards before going on the IR due to his chest injury.

Price will return to practice ahead of week 8 to a considerably busy backfield which puts his fantasy value in question. Running Back Zach Charbonnet is slated to make his season debut in Week 8 against the Bears, with Coach Mike McDonald stating “we are sticking to the plan” when it comes to Charbonnet’s status.

Charbonet is returning from an season ending ACL injury from last year, and the team is looking to be careful with him in his return, but given Charbonett’s veteran experience and skillset it is expected that he will take over as the number one back once he returns to the field.

In Price’s absence on IR, Seahawks Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani have been splitting the backfield with Emmanuel Wilson making a case for his productivity to continue. Wilson has been the main back while Price has been sidelined and he has been successful averaging 73.5 yards per game with three rushing and one receiving touchdowns in just four games.

Fantasy Outlook

In this packed backfield, with Price and Charbonett slated to return against the Bears, it is most likely these two will join Emmanuel Wilson in a timeshare as a running back committee against a steady Bears run defense that currently ranks 13th in the NFL.

Price will have his work cut out for him to make a significant fantasy impact in a crowded backfield. However, his first-round pedigree and explosiveness displayed early in his NFL career make him a worthwhile stash in deeper leagues. If he can surpass the competition in the second half of the season, Price could emerge as a viable FLEX option with RB2 upside. But, if he falls victim to a low snap count in the committee backfield his fantasy value will be capped as a handcuff back.

Assuming Price is activated for the Seahawks Monday Night matchup against the Bears, it is safe to keep him on your bench for this week. Fantasy Managers should monitor his snap count and production as he will look to work his way back to fantasy relevance in a strong running back committee ahead of the back half of the NFL season.