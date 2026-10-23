Fantasy Football Sleepers Emerge As Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice Ahead of Week 7

The potential absence of Emeka Egbuka in Week 7 could create new opportunities for several Tampa Bay Buccaneers in fantasy football. Chris Godwin and Ted Hurst III headline the top beneficiaries, while Kenneth Gainwell could also see an uptick in receiving opportunities if the Bucs have to redistribute its offensive workload.

Emeka Egbuka's Injury Creates a Fantasy Football Opportunity

Egbuka has emerged as one of Tampa Bay's most important receiving options, making his potential absence a significant concern for fantasy managers preparing their Week 7 lineups. He missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practices with concussion and foot injuries ahead of their matchup with their division rival Carolina Panthers. Through six games, Egbuka has established himself as the go-to man in the Buc's passing attack.

Targets & Target Share: 49 targets (26% target share) Receptions & Yards (28 receptions)

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka's 26% targets share illustrates how much of Tampa Bay's passing offense could become available to the other players if he can't go. Fantasy managers should recognize that his potential absence would redistribute opportunities across multiple position groups rather than guarantee that any individual player receives all of the vacated targets.

Chris Godwin Could Finally Get The Opportunity Fantasy Managers Need

Fantasy Stock: Rising with significant upside if his role expands.

Godwin is the most compelling veteran receiving option to examine in this scenario.

Through six games so far, Godwin has recorded:

Targets & Receptions:29 targets, 23 reception/ Fantasy Production: 46.4 PPR fantasy points (7.7 PPG)

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Godwin Could Benefit

If Egbuka becomes unavailable, Godwin is the most logical candidate to absorb additional first-read targets and high-leverage looks. His established role and veteran experience gives him the highest floor among Tampa Bay's receivers. Fantasy managers should also track Godwin's injury status as well. The 10-year veteran missed Thursday's practice, although the Buccaneers designated his absence as rest rather than an injury. His participation in Friday's practices is an essential detail to verify before locking him into your lineup.

Fantasy Takeaway: Godwin becomes a high-volume flex or WR2 option if Egbuka sits and Godwin practices without limitations.

Ted Hurst III Could Be the Week 7 Fantasy Football Sleeper

Fantasy Stock: Rising, but still a cautious play.

Rookie receiver Ted Hurst III presents a unique target for managers in deeper leagues. Egbuka's potential absence should open up direct downfield targets for the rookie. Through six games, Hurst III has posted:

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Targets & Receptions: 11 receptions on 22 targets Yardage & TD's: 168 receiving yards, 1 TD

The Rookie's Opportunity to Make a Statement

Hurst III's fantasy appeal stems from the potential spike in his snap percentage and route participation against Carolina. If The Bucs need wideouts to step up, Hurst is positioned to see a increase in air-yards share and targets per game. His existing efficiency shows promise, but his overall volume keeps him in developmental territory.

Fantasy Takeaway: Hurst III carries strong sleeper appeal in deeper formats, especially if he earns a larger snap count percentage.

Kenneth Gainwell Could Benefit, but the Fantasy Ceiling Is Less Certain

Fantasy Stock: Slightly rising, primarily as a potential receiving option.

Gainwell's situation differs from those of Godwin and Hurst III because he operates out of the backfield. Through six games, Gainwell has recorded:

Volume: 19 rushing attempts, 17 targets Fantasy Production: 30.2 PPR Fantasy points (5 PPR ppg)

When a top receiver sits, offensive coordinators often shift targets toward running backs, as they allow quarterbacks relief on checkdowns and screen designs. Gainwell's 17 targets confirms he's already holding a primary role in Tampa Bay's passing game. An increase in third-down participation could boost Gainwell's PPR floor.

Who Gains the Most Fantasy Value if Egbuka Sits?

If Ebuka is ruled out for Week 7, here is how the fantasy impact breaks down for lineup decisions:

1. Chris Godwin (Highest Floor & Ceiling) The primary beneficiary. If healthy, Godwin should command the largest portion of Egbuka's vacated 26% target share.

2. Ted Hurts III (Speculative Sleeper): High-upside play for deeper leagues or flex spots if you need home-run potential.

3. Kenneth Gainwell (Floor Boost Only): A modest bump that raises his floor slightly in deep leagues.