The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 was bookended by injuries to key skill players.

In the waning minutes of the contest, quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand. A few hours earlier, on the Bucs’ first offensive possession, wideout Jalen McMillan injured the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee on an incomplete pass.

Both men left the game. Neither returned.

Rick Stroud reported Monday that McMillan will miss 6-8 weeks and see a specialist for further evaluation in the near future. Mayfield, meanwhile, will likely miss at least three games.

McMillan initially tweaked his knee during training camp, forcing him to miss the preseason and Week 1.

The 24-year-old entered 2026 as the third wide receiver on Tampa Bay’s depth chart behind Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. The team indicated that he would feature more prominently in their offensive schemes, particularly with the departure of Mike Evans.

With McMillan joining Mayfield on the shelf, there’s one player in particular that could see his fantasy impact grow significantly: Ted Hurst III.

An expanded role for Ted Hurst III

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) receives a pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurst snagged the first receiving touchdown of his young career with a little under seven minutes to go in the 1st quarter of Sunday’s matchup. He connected with Mayfield on a 40-yard completion down the middle of the field to put the Bucs on the board.

A meaningful accomplishment, sure, but the number that is perhaps more of a harbinger of his offensive production in the weeks ahead is 52.

Hurst lined up for 52 snaps in Week 3—up from 43 and 48 in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively—which was the highest of any Bucs receiver, Egbuka and Godwin included. His route participation also spiked from 55% to 78% between Weeks 2 and 3.

He led the team in targets in Week 2 and currently sits fourth on the squad in receiving yards.

“Ted's gonna be a heck of a player for us. It's only a matter of time before he breaks out,” head coach Todd Bowles said prior to Week 3. “His route running has been crisp. He's been explosive off the ball. He blocks well. He has an outstanding catch radius. It's just a matter of time before he catches fire.”

Baker Mayfield finds Ted Hurst III in the middle of the field for a 40-yard touchdown 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JxV6KMf3Xu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2026

That fire might ignite sooner than expected if Hurst's steadily increasing usage rate and the confidence he’s instilled in Bowles are any indication.

Fantasy managers ought to keep a close eye on him. He might even be worth taking a flyer on as a low-value, high-upside pickup for Week 4 against the struggling Green Bay Packers.