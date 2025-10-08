Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, or Hold Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin is a high-upside player battling the injury bug right now. McLaurin has a quad injury that was originally deemed to be brutal. It does appear that McLaurin is due back as soon as Week 6, so we begin to raise optimism in his stock. The Commanders wideout was drafted as a top-15 fantasy football positional option so I am sure that if you are reading this, you are hoping for some good news. Today, I will dissect the stock of McLaurin going forward.
Terry McLaurin - Pre-Injury
In McLaurin's three games played this season, he has a 20% target share. However, this was skewed by his 13% share in Week one, followed by 23% and 22% in the following weeks. His target share projection should be comfortably set at that 20-25% threshold.
His season long stats across three games are 17 Targets, 10 Catches, 149 Yards, and 0 Touchdowns. On a per game basis, this did rank McLaurin outside of the Top 50 Wide Receivers.
Injury Report
The true injury on McLaurin has never been specified, but we can speculate what is what. It appears that his quad injury was either a strain or hematoma (bruise). He saw a core-muscle specialist but if it were severe, he would not be due back so soon. We can assume that McLaurin went to the specialist to manage his injury throughout the season and should be relatively okay with moderate re-injury risk.
The current speculation is that McLaurin will be making his return in Week 7. However, he is listed as questionable so he may yet play this upcoming Sunday. If the Commanders are smart, he will not play and risk re-injury.
Terry McLaurin - Season-Long Projection
The good news is that McLaurin should not maintain his low-ranked output. In 2024, McLaurin was the WR7 in all of fantasy football. The Commanders added Deebo Samuel, but that should not affect the season-long output of McLaurin. When back, expect the Commanders to play him with moderate caution, but nothing drastic.
The Commanders need McLaurin to play in a big role. They have managed fine without him, but he is a key to success. I could see Deebo Samuel remain as the WR1 for a bit, but McLaurin will still have a target share of 20%, or so.
Stock Watch
McLaurin has a moderately decreased stock. However, I would hold onto him. The upside is huge given his 2024 results. He is doing everything in his power to be as healthy as possible. If McLaurin is active, his injury is manageable. I do not foresee a massive drop off. McLaurin will remain a WR2 in fantasy football when active.
Hold onto McLaurin for WR2 output with WR1 upside.