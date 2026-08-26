Fantasy Impact: Ja’Marr Chase, Luther Burden III, and 3 Other Injury Updates

Not even with a single regular-season game being played yet in 2026, players have been getting injured left and right in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL season. With that, here are the latest injury updates on five of the most notable names in fantasy football.

Luther Burden III

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back on Aug. 8, WR for the Chicago Bears, Luther Burden III went down in practice with a groin strain. The Bears recently received positive news as Burden returned to practice on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and did on-field work for the first time since he sustained his injury.

He was limited in practice, but this should indicate that Burden III should be available for Chicago’s Week1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sep. 13.

With the recent news, his fantasy value should not downtick in the slightest. Burden III’s current ADP in PPR formats for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR27, and for Sleeper Leagues it is WR23.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sits out of drills during a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., in a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 25, appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury after converting a long TD reception. He was eventually evaluated by trainers and shut down for the rest of the day. There seems to be no serious concern, as on Aug.25 Thomas Jr. is participating in the Jaguars’ practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Thomas Jr.’s current ADP in PPR for ESPN leagues is WR38, and in Sleeper Leagues it is WR31.

Josh Downs

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis Colts Wr, Josh Downs appears to have some sort of calf injury and is a non-participant for Wednesday, Aug. 26 practice. The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed.

Downs has a real chance to be the Colts' WR2, although he will now have some clear competition for that role with the recent signing of veteran WR Keenan Allen. Nevertheless, Downs has the potential, with the current WR room in Indianapolis, to put up the best fantasy season of his career.

Downs’ current ADP for PPR in ESPN fantasy leagues is WR49, and for Sleepr leagues it is WR43.

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walks back to practice after being examined by the training staff after a collision with cornerback DJ Turner II (0) during Bengals training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After taking an awkward step when trying to catch a deep pass in practice on Tuesday, Aug.25, the implications of the injury sustained by Cincinnati Bengals WR1, Ja’Marr Chase, do not appear to be severe. He informed the media that if there was a game tomorrow, he would be ready to play. So although he is a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, Aug. 26, no concerns should arise for fantasy managers because of it.

Chase’ ADP in PPR formats for typically all fantasy platforms is WR1.

Zay Flowers

Jul 30, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) stretches during practice at Under Armour Peformance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR for the Baltimore Ravens, ZayFlowers, did side work without pads on Wedensday Aug. 26, while the Ravens were doing a joint practice with the Washington Commanders. Before that, Flowers was a non-participant for the Ravens' practices on both Monday and Tuesday. Head coach of Baltimore, Jesse Minter, referred to Flowers' injury as something minor.

Flowers’ current ADP in PPR formats for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR15, and in Sleeper Leagues it is WR19.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI