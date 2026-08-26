Fantasy Impact: Ja’Marr Chase, Luther Burden III, and 3 Other Injury Updates
Not even with a single regular-season game being played yet in 2026, players have been getting injured left and right in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL season. With that, here are the latest injury updates on five of the most notable names in fantasy football.
Luther Burden III
Back on Aug. 8, WR for the Chicago Bears, Luther Burden III went down in practice with a groin strain. The Bears recently received positive news as Burden returned to practice on Wednesday, Aug. 26, and did on-field work for the first time since he sustained his injury.
He was limited in practice, but this should indicate that Burden III should be available for Chicago’s Week1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sep. 13.
With the recent news, his fantasy value should not downtick in the slightest. Burden III’s current ADP in PPR formats for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR27, and for Sleeper Leagues it is WR23.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr., in a joint practice against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 25, appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury after converting a long TD reception. He was eventually evaluated by trainers and shut down for the rest of the day. There seems to be no serious concern, as on Aug.25 Thomas Jr. is participating in the Jaguars’ practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey.
Thomas Jr.’s current ADP in PPR for ESPN leagues is WR38, and in Sleeper Leagues it is WR31.
Josh Downs
Indianapolis Colts Wr, Josh Downs appears to have some sort of calf injury and is a non-participant for Wednesday, Aug. 26 practice. The severity of the injury has yet to be revealed.
Downs has a real chance to be the Colts' WR2, although he will now have some clear competition for that role with the recent signing of veteran WR Keenan Allen. Nevertheless, Downs has the potential, with the current WR room in Indianapolis, to put up the best fantasy season of his career.
Downs’ current ADP for PPR in ESPN fantasy leagues is WR49, and for Sleepr leagues it is WR43.
Ja’Marr Chase
After taking an awkward step when trying to catch a deep pass in practice on Tuesday, Aug.25, the implications of the injury sustained by Cincinnati Bengals WR1, Ja’Marr Chase, do not appear to be severe. He informed the media that if there was a game tomorrow, he would be ready to play. So although he is a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, Aug. 26, no concerns should arise for fantasy managers because of it.
Chase’ ADP in PPR formats for typically all fantasy platforms is WR1.
Zay Flowers
WR for the Baltimore Ravens, ZayFlowers, did side work without pads on Wedensday Aug. 26, while the Ravens were doing a joint practice with the Washington Commanders. Before that, Flowers was a non-participant for the Ravens' practices on both Monday and Tuesday. Head coach of Baltimore, Jesse Minter, referred to Flowers' injury as something minor.
Flowers’ current ADP in PPR formats for ESPN fantasy leagues is WR15, and in Sleeper Leagues it is WR19.
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Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops