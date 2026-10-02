Fantasy Injury Impact: Jaylen Wright Gets More Positive News; Ollie Gordon II’s Fantasy Value Could Plummet

After missing Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright appears on track to return in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. That puts heavily into question how top fantasy football waiver-wire add in Week 4, Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II, will be utilized this week and beyond.

Jaylen Wright Injury Update

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) walks onto the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright missed Week 3 due to a stinger and a foot injury. In the Dolphins’ practice this week in their lead-up to their matchup against the Vikings on Wednesday, Sep. 30, he was a limited participant, and in their practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, he was upgraded to a full participant.

Miami Dolphins beat reporter for the Sun Sentinel, David Furones, said the following on X on Friday, Oct. 2, regarding Wright. “Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said RB Jaylen Wright should be good to go after improving to full-go at Thursday's practice.”

Why Is Wirght’s Return So Concerning For Ollie Gordon II’s Fantasy Value

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon II, after RB De’Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3 against Kansas City, was the immediate go-to add for fantasy managers off the waiver wire. That could prove to be a big mistake.

When Achane left the game against the Chiefs, Gordon II played the bulk of the contest, appearing on the field for 61 out of the 73 remaining snaps. He ended the game with 17 carries for 41 yards, three receptions for 14 yards, and a TD. Despite him having this volume-heavy RB1 role, his workload would have been much different if Wright were available.

At the start of the 2026 season, Wright was the listed RB2 on Miami’s depth chart, behind Achane, while Gordon II was their RB3.

Achane played in all regular-season games but one in 2025. He also exited a game early, giving way to another RB to have a big performance. That was in Week 14 against the Jets, where Wright logged 24 carries for 107 yards and a TD, while Gordon II just logged five carries for 17 yards. In Week 18, the game Achane missed fully, Gordon II logged nine carries for nine rushing yards, and Wright logged 13 carries for 23 rushing yards.

So, with the return of Wright, Gordon II by no means will have a lead back role, as some fantasy managers may have hoped he would. ESPN NFL insider and writer Jeremy Fowler thinks the Dolphins will use more of a split backfield between Wright and Gordon II to start.

“My sense is that Gordon and Wright will share the load in the short term, and Wright is expected to return from injury this week,” said Fowler on Sep. 30. "One of the two could emerge over the next few weeks, but for now Miami plans to use both. Wright has big-play potential, while Gordon projects as more of an every-down back."

Miami RBs Fantasy Outlook Week 4

The Dolphins in Week 4 will take on the Minnesota Vikings. Through three games, they are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL: 85.7. Not a single opposing RB has had over 50 rushing yards against them or has scored a TD against them so far.

With the unknown of how Wright and Gordon II will be utilized, fantasy managers should not start either in Week 4, especially against the Vikings, who have had one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL thus far this season.

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