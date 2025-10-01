Brock Purdy Leaving Window Open for Competing Thursday Night Despite Toe Soreness
Brock Purdy returned to the field in Week 4 for the 49ers after missing the previous two weeks with a shoulder injury and toe injury. After the 49ers' 26–21 loss to the Jaguars, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the quarterback felt soreness in his toe again, putting his availability for the team's Thursday night showdown vs. the Rams in jeopardy.
When speaking to the media on Tuesday, Purdy admitted he's doing everything he can to compete Thursday night. But, if he had to play today, he wouldn't be able to, he said. He has two days to figure it out.
"If I can play this game, I'm going to play," Purdy said. "Obviously, I want to get right and get healthy and everything, but we need to win this game against the Rams, so that's how I'm looking at it."
Purdy reassured reporters that the soreness he feels now isn't as bad as it was after Week 1.
"I feel a lot better compared to the Week 1 game, for sure," Purdy said. "Toe is just a little sore from the game, but nowhere near as bad as after Seattle."
The quarterback knew playing this past weekend could trigger soreness in his toe again, but he felt ready to return. It sounds like if the 49ers had a normal week (not playiing again until Sunday as opposed to Thursday), this wouldn't be an issue for Purdy's status.
"It's something that we talked about, playing might lead to some soreness and stuff," Purdy said. "I sort of expected it, but with the quick turnaround Thursday night game and everything, it's just tougher. I don't have as many days to get right and heal up and feel better. That's just where we're at."
If Purdy does miss his third contest of the year on Thursday, backup Mac Jones will fill in at quarterback. Jones led the 49ers to two wins while he took over during Purdy's absence.