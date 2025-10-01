Bucs RB Bucky Irving Dealing With Foot Injury
Irving was spotted at practice on Wednesday with crutches and a walking boot.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Bucky Irving is dealing with a foot sprain, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Irving came out of the loss to the Eagles on Sunday with a sore leg. He was gathering medical opinions on the injury when the foot sprain was diagnosed.
His status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks remains up in the air.
The second-year back has carried the ball 71 times this season for 237 yards, and has added 19 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He emerged as the lead back in Tampa Bay last season as a rookie when he rushed for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns.
