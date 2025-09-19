Tucker Kraft Expected to be Game Time Decision Against Cleveland Browns
Tucker Kraft owners are pretty concerned given that it looks like Green Bay may consider giving the Tight End a week off to fully recover from injury. He suffered the knee injury during Thursday's practice. Kraft did not practice on Friday.
A rule of thumb typically is that when a player does not practice at all on Friday like this, it is 50-50 that he plays on Sunday. If you are a Tucker Kraft owner, the concern level has to rise to red alert.
Primary Fantasy Football Impact If Kraft Is Out
Kraft has made a considerable impact but like we said, what has been seen on social media looks kind of bleak. There is no short of evidence as seen below.
Some have even suggested that the weather could play a role in the decision. Currently, there is only an isolated chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. If it rains, does anyone truly want to see Kraft on the field if the knee is that much of a risk? This is a great question.
The concern is what if it is a sprain. Next would be what grade is it. Now, that may be getting ahead of ourselves. However, Thursday we were told it is not that bad and now he is a game time decision. Luke Musgrave would be the next man up if Kraft cannot go.
Musgrave did have nine starts two seasons ago for Green Bay but Kraft is a much more dynamic playmaker. PPR wise this would be huge potentially. Kraft had six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against Washington on seven targets. He may have seen similar target and reception numbers versus Cleveland.
Unfortunately There Are More Questions With Green Bay
Kraft owners are not the only ones that should have a little fear heading into Sunday. Aaron Banks and Zach Tom are questionable to play. Potentially missing two offensive linesmen would hurt. One other worry is Josh Jacobs who is questionable with an ankle issue.
This is a pretty significant portion of the Packers offense that may hurt fantasy football owners. Even if Jacobs plays, the possibility of him being limited is increasingly likely. Arguably, the same could be said for Kraft as well.
Fantasy football owners would have to find a streaming Tight End and fast on gameday. Running back seem to be more in abundance but again the loss of Kraft arguably leaves more of a dent compared to say Jacobs. The latter is averaging a mere 3.6 yards per carry. Chris Brooks may see more than a few passes thrown his way on Sunday. Keep an eye out.
A Final Note
Checking back Sunday morning is going to be required on Kraft. The ability to make a last minute roster move also needs to be considered. It is fantasy football after all. Decisions and inactives come flying in and waiver wire move even quicker.
Our advice would be to have a backup plan or two in place for Kraft. Do not get caught flat-footed here just in case.