Packers TE Tucker Kraft Suffered Knee Injury in Thursday's Practice
Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, coming off of an incredible Week 2 performance, suffered a knee injury in Thursday's practice and was added to the injury report, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
It is believed that Kraft's injury isn't season-ending by any means, but he still needs to be evaluated to determine the severity of the injury and what the next steps entail for the Green Bay standout.
Kraft made a name for himself last Thursday night in the Packers' 27–18 win over the Commanders. The tight end caught six passes for 124 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown. He is currently Green Bay's lead receiver entering Week 3 vs. the Browns on Sunday. His status for that game is unknown at this time.
This is another injury report that the Packers do not need right now. During last Thursday's game, receiver Jayden Reed broke his collarbone and is expected to miss up to eight games. Additionally, RB1 Josh Jacobs has been limited in practice with an ankle injury. Quarterback Jordan Love is losing key targets left and right.