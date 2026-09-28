Fantasy Managers Sigh Relief After Garrett Wilson Injury Update: Jets Depth Chart is A-Changing

Jets fans experienced a mild scare late in the game on Sunday. Garrett Wilson took a late hit that left him lying on the ground for a few moments. The training staff came out, got him off the field, and placed Wilson under concussion protocol. The good news: Wilson cleared protocol. Here is Wilson's Week 4 status

Fantasy Football Impact

Garrett Wilson got SANDWICHED between two defenders and stayed down after the hit.



Brutal contact from both sides. Hopefully he’s alright. pic.twitter.com/4nMr5or7FY — Aggregate (@AggregateSports) September 27, 2026

Given that Wilson cleared concussion protocol, he is expected to be just fine for Week 4. The Jets take on the Chicago Bears in that game. They are a team without Caleb Williams that plays on Monday night, thus one day less rest.

The more important thing to delve into is the Jets' depth chart. The team had only two wide receivers on its depth chart after Adonai Mitchell was ruled inactive. The Jets had to elevate three practice squad wide receivers, including NFL veteran and former cross-town rival Sterling Shepard.

Interestingly enough, Shepard played meaningful football. Late elevations are usually expected to play minimal snaps. Instead, Shepard ran 24 routes, one less than Kenyon Sadiq and the fourth-most on the team. Shepard also caught a game-tying two-point conversion. Nonetheless, I would not anticipate Shepard to remain a viable option once Mitchell returns.

Here is the Jets Week 4 expected depth chart:

RB1: Braelon Allen

RB2: Isaiah Davis

WR1: Garrett Wilson

WR2: Adonai Mitchell

WR3: Sterling Shepard

TE1: Kenyon Sadiq

TE2: Jeremy Ruckert

Week 3 was very much out of the ordinary for the Jets offense. With all the injuries, it cannot be overvalued. Week 4 will have different expectations regarding usage splits.

Wilson should lead the Jets comfortably in targets, likely in the 35-40% range with 50% upside. Wilson had about a 36% target share in Week 3, for what it was worth.

Mitchell steps back into the WR2 role with his finger, hopefully recovered enough. His share of the passing offense can range from 20% to 30%, with 35% upside.

Shepard's usage will be low. He will have a role, but we cannot expect more than 15% of the passing offense, and more likely less than 10%.

Sadiq's role is rising. Amid an injury ramp-up and a huge Week 3, Sadiq may now run around 30 routes. He is the Jets' No. 3 pass-catcher until Omar Cooper Jr. returns. Sadiq can command a share similar to Mitchell.

As good as the Jets did in Week 3, we must remember how bad the Lions' defense is. They are 31st per the ESPN FPI ratings. The Bears, who the Jets face this Sunday, rank 16th. These are broad estimates for their rankings, prior to our projections, which came out later this week.

QB20: Geno Smith

RB25: Braelon Allen

WR10: Garrett Wilson

WR40: Adonai Mitchell

WR85: Sterling Shepard

TE15: Kenyon Sadiq

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